Hanoi accelerates measures to curb air pollution

The authority of Hanoi has requested relevant agencies to take urgent measures to control air pollution and tightly monitor polluting activities.

According to Official Document No 6356/UBND-NNMT signed by the vice chairman of the Hanoi’s People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen, the Department of Agriculture and Environment takes responsibility to regularly inform and update on air quality and monitor the Vietnam Air Quality Index (VN-AQI) at monitoring stations on the electronic information portal.

Notably, the city requires the enhanced application of advanced technologies and remote monitoring systems, including satellite remote sensing, drones, and AI-integrated traffic cameras, to monitor, detect, and strictly address the illegal burning of garbage, straw, and agricultural by-products

Construction activity is one of the reasons causing air pollution in Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding construction activities, the Department of Construction has been tasked with closely monitoring investors and contractors to ensure the implementation of dust-control measures. These include covering and misting at construction sites, as well as washing vehicles before they leave the premises to minimize dust dispersion.

In particular, for construction sites exceeding 10,000sq.m, investors are required to install automatic dust monitoring systems equipped with sensors and cameras. Additionally, they must apply ground-covering solutions—such as planting trees or using specialized materials—to prevent dust from spreading into the surrounding environment.

In order to ensure students’ health, the Ministry of Education and Training Department guides schools to limit out-door activities or adjust school schedule in severely-polluted days.

Similarly, the Ministry of Health should recommend people, especially the elderly, children and those with respiratory diseases, limit going out in the early morning or at night when the pollution index is high.

For traffic and urban sanitation, the Traffic Police and Environmental Police were asked to strengthen inspections and penalise vehicles that have exceeded their operational lifespan, emit black smoke, or transport materials that spill onto the road as well as detect and handle violations such as the burning of household solid waste, crop residues, and agricultural by-products.

In addition, cement and steel factories were requested to increase the use of clean input materials that meet legal quality standards, in order to reduce pollutant concentrations in emissions; strictly apply measures such as shielding, water spraying for dust suppression, and other dust and emission controls at coal storage areas, raw-material yards, slag dumps, internal transport routes, and areas surrounding factories.

Factories are also required to consider implementing operational adjustments, reducing capacity, or rescheduling major maintenance and repair works (if any) on days when pollution alerts reach the “Very Poor” level (VN-AQI above two hundred) to reduce emission loads.

If air quality reaches hazardous levels (VN-AQI of 301 or higher), cement and steel factories must restrict, temporarily suspend, or adjust operating hours accordingly.

