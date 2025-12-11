Strong humidity convergence causes heavy rain in many parts of South

The Mekong Delta region is forecast to continue experiencing heavy rain on December 11, while the Northern region is expected to see a new spell of rain accompanied by severe cold.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Southern region experienced moderate rain, with some areas experiencing widespread heavy to very heavy rain during the night of December 10 and early morning of December 11 as Vinh Trung Station in Can Tho City recorded 138.4mm of rainfall, Hoa An Station in Can Tho City recorded 136.2mm, and Dien Hai Station in Ca Mau recorded 78mm.

At the same time, Hue City, Da Nang City and the eastern parts of provinces from Quang Ngai to Dak Lak, and Khanh Hoa also saw showers, with some localized moderate to heavy rain.

The meteorologists predict that over the next 24 hours, the Mekong Delta will continue to receive rain, with amounts of 15–30mm, and some areas exceeding 80mm. In Hue City and the South-Central coastal provinces, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, with rainfall of 10–30mm and localized heavy to very heavy rain exceeding 60mm.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

Meteorological experts explain that the rain in the Southern region is caused by disturbances in the easterly winds bringing moist air from the sea inland, combined with a weakening cold air mass that enhances strong humidity convergence.

In the North, from the night of December 11 to December 12, humidity will increase, and the region will become cloudier, especially in the lowlands and coastal areas.

Rain is expected in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Ninh Binh, Hanoi, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Phu Tho and Tuyen Quang.

On the night of December 12 and during December 13, a strengthening cold spell coinciding with upper-level wind convergence will bring more widespread rainfall to the Northern region, including the capital city of Hanoi. Temperatures on December 13 and December 14 may drop to low levels, and Hanoi is forecast to experience its coldest weather since the beginning of this winter.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong