Central localities brace for torrential flooding, landslides

Persistent heavy rain and water releases from upstream dams have triggered torrential flooding and landslides across Da Nang City, Hue City and Lam Dong Province, with floodwaters inundating low-lying areas, disrupting traffic on national highways.

On the morning of October 28, the Da Nang City Department of Water Resources and Irrigation Management under the Da Nang City Department of Agriculture and Environment reported that from late October 26 through early October 28, the city experienced torrential rainfall, with several areas recording over 0.5 meters.

Many houses and roads remain submerged.

The intense downpours caused severe flooding along the Vu Gia, Thu Bon and Tam Ky rivers, and triggered widespread inundation across multiple neighborhoods.

Rising waters have overtopped embankments in A Vuong Commune, inundating houses across the area.

According to the Da Nang City Department of Agriculture and Environment, floodwaters are expected to peak within the next 6–12 hours and recede slowly. Deep flooding remains likely in urban and riverside areas, as well as the risk of landslides and flash floods in mountainous areas remains extremely high.

As of 5 a.m. on October 28, 1,101 households with about 3,572 residents were evacuated from high-risk zones in Tra Linh, Tra Leng, Tra My, Nam Tra My, Duy Nghia and Vu Gia. Local forces have mobilized to provide temporary shelters at schools, community centers and commune offices.

Authorities assist locals in moving belongings to safety.

Floodwaters sweep into homes.

Meanwhile, in Lam Dong Province, heavy rain has triggered deep flooding and traffic congestion along National Highway 1A near Luong Son Commune, further complicating travel and rescue efforts.

In the mountainous communes of Phuoc Chanh, Tra Van, Tra Doc and Tra Giap, landslides and rising floodwaters have cut off access to several areas.

Floodwaters and landslides have caused severe damage to transportation infrastructure. Along National Highway 40B, more than 20 landslide points have been recorded, with an estimated 20,000 cubic meters of debris damaging roadbeds and culverts. Other major routes, including Highways 14B, 14G, 14H, 24C, and provincial roads 601, 606, 614, and 615, have also sustained landslides, with losses estimated in the billions of dong.

Meanwhile, coastal erosion has intensified along Hoi An Tay and Hoi An Dong beaches, threatening residential homes and seaside businesses.

Hoa Trung and Dong Nghe reservoirs managed by Da Nang Irrigation Management Company are currently releasing water in line with flood-control protocols. Meanwhile, Phu Ninh Reservoir has reached 87 percent and Thai Xuan Reservoir about 72 percent of their designed capacities.

Hydropower plants such as A Vuong, Song Bung 4, Dak Mi 4 and Song Tranh 2 are actively regulating downstream flows under the direction of the Da Nang Civil Defense Command to mitigate flooding impacts.

Earlier, extremely high floods were recorded along the Vu Gia, Thu Bon and Tam Ky rivers, where water levels at several stations exceeded alarm level 3, with some areas nearing the historic flood levels of 2007. Authorities warn of severe risks of deep flooding and landslides across Da Nang and neighboring provinces.

Torrential flooding halts traffic along National Highway 1A through Lam Dong Province Prolonged, intense rainfall has triggered severe flooding along a section of National Highway 1A passing through Luong Son Commune, cutting off traffic early Tuesday morning, October 28. A section of National Highway 1A running through Luong Son Commune in Lam Dong Province remains heavily inundated. As reported by Mr. Vo Tien Chung, Chairman of the Luong Son Commune People’s Committee, continuous downpours from late October 27 through the morning of October 28 caused the Luy River to rise rapidly, inundating residential areas and crops. Dozens of homes have been submerged under deep floodwaters. As of 7:30 a.m., floodwaters in some areas remained up to one meter deep, with long queues of vehicles backed up on both sides of the flooded stretch. Floodwaters have yet to recede, causing significant damage to residents’ properties. Local authorities and traffic police have been on sites to redirect vehicles along the coastal routes to ensure safety. Meanwhile, damage assessments and post-flood recovery efforts are being urgently carried out by the commune’s disaster response teams.

Floodwaters peak on Huong River, begin slow recession The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting reported that floodwater levels on the Huong River in Hue have reached their peak and are gradually receding. Floodwaters have surrounded Hue Central Hospital. Floodwaters on the Vu Gia–Thu Bon River system in Da Nang City are fluctuating near their crest, while levels on the Bo River in Hue and Tra Khuc River in Quang Ngai are showing a downward trend. Over the next 12 to 24 hours, water levels across local rivers are expected to continue falling, but remain around alarm level 3. Meteorologists warn of persistent widespread flooding across Hue City and Da Nang City, along with localized inundation in Quang Ngai Province. There remains a high risk of flash floods along small rivers and streams, as well as landslides in mountainous areas from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai provinces. Rescue forces evacuate residents from flooded houses in An Cuu Ward, Hue City, at noon on October 27. (Photo: SGGP) Authorities evacuate an elderly resident from a flooded house in Hue City on October 27 afternoon. (Photo: SGGP) Floodwaters overflow La Son–Tuy Loan Expressway running through Khe Tre Commune, Hue City, causing heavy traffic congestion. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong