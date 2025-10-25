Rain band expanding and moving southward

The rain band causing adverse weather is moving southward, expanding over the South Central and the Central Highlands regions. It is forecast to persist until the end of October.

According to weather radar data from the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting and regional meteorological models, as of the morning of October 25, heavy rains hit Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces.

Currently, heavy thunderstorm is concentrated in the Southern region. Illustration image.

The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting reported that from the night of October 24 to early morning October 25, multiple areas in Hue, Lam Dong, the South Central Coast and the Southern region experienced moderate rain, with some locations seeing heavy showers.

Meteorological experts noted that the rain band is currently expanding southward, with heavy rainfall already in coastal areas and southern Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa provinces.

At the same time, the coastal cloud band from Da Nang to Quy Nhon has caused localized showers. Rainfall is expected to increase over the next few hours as thunderstorms from offshore continue moving inland.

This afternoon, the western areas of Dak Lak Province, as well as Quang Ngai and Gia Lai provinces, will experience heavier rainfall.

Satellite image of cloudy bands over the Central and Southern regions of Vietnam at 8 a.m. on October 25. (Source: Z.E)

In the Southern and the Central Highlands regions, showers continue to occur in Lam Dong Province and in some areas of Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeast region. By this afternoon and evening, thunderstorms in the Southern region are expected to increase, with multiple areas potentially experiencing heavy rain.

The meteorological agency forecast that from the morning of October 25 to October 27, the area from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai, as well as the eastern parts of Gia Lai and Dak Lak, will receive 80–170mm of rainfall, with localized areas exceeding 350mm.

Meanwhile, the Northern region will remain chilly, with cloudy skies in the morning. Starting October 26, Hanoi will be bathed in sunshine, and the weather will warm up.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong