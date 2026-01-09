“Ao am den truong” program reaches students in Cao Bang Province

Thach Lam Semi-Boarding Secondary School for Ethnic Minority Students in Quang Lam Commune, Cao Bang Province, served as the venue for the "Ao am den truong" (Warm Coats for School) program organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper on January 9.

Crossing the rugged terrain with mountain passes, the working delegation of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) led by Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, was present at the school to provide VND238 million (US$9,054) in support for the school.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong (L), Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, hands over support to the school. Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc

The assistance included VND100 million (US$3,800) for school repairs, renovations, and facility upgrades, along with 400 warm coats and 100 scholarships worth VND500,000 (US$19) each for disadvantaged students.

Representatives of the Cao Bang Province Department of Education and Training and leaders of the Quang Lam Commune People’s Committee also attended the ceremony.

Cao Bang is a mountainous province with rugged terrain, where nearly 95 percent of the population belongs to ethnic minority groups. For students in border communes, the journey to school is particularly arduous and challenging.

Students eagerly participate in the “Ao am den truong” program. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Ms. Ha Thi Duyen, Principal of Thach Lam Semi-Boarding Secondary School for Ethnic Minority Students, said that the school has a total of 693 students, including 668 students from the HMong ethnic group, 24 from the Tay group, and one from the Nung group. Most students are from low-income or near-poor families.

The school has 16 classrooms but only one shared restroom for all students, which is insufficient to meet their needs. The school hopes to be equipped with industrial water filtration systems and to renovate and convert two storage rooms into dormitories for students.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the "Ao am den truong" program’s organizing committee, shared that the newspaper launched the “Thap sang niem tin-Vuot kho den truong" (Lighting Up Hope-Overcoming Hardship to Stay in School) initiative to support schools in remote, disadvantaged and border areas that face difficulties related to location and facilities.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Ms. Duong Thi Hoa, Vice Chairwoman of the Quang Lam Commune People’s Committee, present scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Additionally, the program aims to encourage and motivate students, creating better conditions for them to continue striving and overcoming hardship in their studies.

After nearly three years of implementation, SGGP has mobilized VND32 billion (US$1.2 million) to carry out the program at 33 schools across 19 provinces and cities nationwide, helping many schools in disadvantaged areas improve learning conditions while supporting students in continuing their educational journeys.

In this cold weather, SGGP hopes that these gifts will help keep the children warm.

Ms. Duong Thi Hoa, Vice Chairwoman of the Quang Lam Commune People’s Committee, speaks in appreciation of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Duong Thi Hoa, Vice Chairwoman of the Quang Lam Commune People’s Committee, said that the scholarships and warm coats would help keep the children warm and assist their families in preparing for a more complete Lunar New Year. These are truly meaningful and heartfelt gifts from SGGP Newspaper to the people and students of Quang Lam Commune.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong