“Ao am den truong” program brings hope, warmth to students in need

Nearly 10,000 warm jackets and scholarships from the "Ao am den truong" (Warm Coats for School) program were given to underprivileged students nationwide in the last three months of 2025.

Launched by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the program provided warm coats for underprivileged students across eight provinces and cities nationwide in the last three months of 2025.

These gifts demonstrated the deep care of the community, helping students continue their studies despite harsh weather and the aftermath of consecutive storms and floods.

Each year, as bitter cold sweeps across the remote highlands, many disadvantaged students endure shivering in makeshift classrooms without warm clothing or basic necessities, sometimes forced to pause their schooling.

Recognizing the harsh realities faced by disadvantaged students, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper launched the program, aiming to be a bridge of support that brings the warmth and care of the community directly to children.

The program builds on the earlier initiative, named the "Thap sang niem tin - Vuot kho den truong" (Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School), a compassionate effort started by SGGP in 2023. Over the past three years, the program has become a crucial support for thousands of students nationwide, offering scholarships, learning materials, and upgraded school facilities, allowing children to pursue their education despite financial hardship and challenging conditions.

With more than VND31.5 billion (US$1.2 million) in mobilized resources, the program has reached 33 remote schools across 19 provinces and cities to provide better learning conditions for students.

The “Ao am den truong” program was officially launched at the 2025 Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, a prestigious sporting event that drew widespread public attention.

Thanks to enthusiastic contributions from football players, businesses, philanthropists, readers and social influencers immediately after the launch, the program received VND450 million (US$17,105), which was quickly transformed into meaningful gifts for underprivileged students nationwide.

The program also highlights the important connecting role of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper not only as a source of information, but as a bridge linking generous donors with those in need.

In 2025, thousands of warm jackets were distributed to children across numerous provinces, accompanied by scholarships.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, presents warm jackets at Cat Tuong Secondary School, Xuan An Commune, Gia Lai Province. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Nga)

In January 2026, the program plans to distribute 3,000 jackets, along with scholarships and school facility support in Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang and Lam Dong provinces, with a total value of more than VND1.2 billion (US$45,615), reflecting the organizers’ determination to expand the program, with a long-term goal of providing one million jackets over the next ten years.

To ensure the sustainable development of the program, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper calls on support from the community. Individuals and organizations can contribute by donating money; by providing in-kind support such as warm jackets, coats, windbreakers, school uniforms, or other suitable clothing; or by purchasing jackets according to the program’s design.

All financial contributions can be sent to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper via account number 000170406008519 at Saigon Bank (Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank of Industry and Trade). Please include the note: “Support the Ao am den truong program" when making transfers. For more information, please contact Ms. Le Thi Hong Nhung, Deputy Director of the Media and Event Service Center, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, at 0909632031 or email nhunglesggp@gmail.com

By Minh Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong