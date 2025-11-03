42 dead, missing reported as floods, heavy rain devastate Central region

At least 42 people have been confirmed dead or missing as relentless flooding and heavy rains continue to hit the Central localities, according to reports from local authorities on November 3.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that 37 people have died and five remain missing, with the highest casualties recorded in Hue City and Da Nang City.

Da Nang City remains heavily flooded in multiple areas on the morning of November 3. (Photo: SGG/ Xuan Quynh)

By the morning of November 3, more than 12,600 homes in Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Hue, Quang Ngai and Lam Dong remain inundated. Heavy rain continues, raising concerns about further flooding and potential landslides.

Train services on the Hanoi–Ho Chi Minh City route have resumed but are operating at reduced speed in waterlogged areas. Power has been restored to most customers; however, over 10,000 households in Da Nang City are still without electricity.

Telecommunications have also been disrupted in Hue City, Da Nang City and Quang Ngai Province, with 56 communes and wards losing data connections and 148 BTS stations in Da Nang City remaining offline. Communication services in Hue and Quang Ngai have been restored.

Several low-grade dike systems from Quang Tri to Quang Nam provinces remain overtopped and flooded by up to one meter, as rivers in the region stay above alarm level 3, the country’s highest flood warning level.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong