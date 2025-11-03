Several villages in Quang Ngai stranded after days of torrential rain

Prolonged heavy rainfall has isolated Son Tay Ha Commune in Quang Ngai Province, leaving two villages—Dak Pao and Dak Panh—completely cut off, without electricity, mobile signal, or road access.

A mass of soil and rocks spills onto the DH83 road section running through Dak Pao and Dak Panh villages, leaving both completely isolated.

Due to persistent downpours, as of November 3, recovery efforts to restore traffic routes in Son Tay Ha Commune remain extremely challenging. The commune currently reports 53 landslide sites, with the main DH83 route severely damaged, effectively cutting off access to the commune—particularly affecting 170 households in Dak Pao and Dak Panh villages.

The section of DH83 running through these two villages suffered the most serious landslides. In Dak Pao Village alone, there are ten major landslide points, covering more than 200 meters and involving roughly 2,000 cubic meters of soil and rock. In Dak Panh Village, one large slide blocked a 10-meter stretch with about 1,000 cubic meters of debris. These two critical points have completely paralyzed local transportation.

The DH83 route suffers severe landslides.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Tinh, Chairwoman of the Son Tay Ha Commune People’s Committee, said that both Dak Pao and Dak Panh villages remain without electricity, mobile service, or accessible roads, and fuel supplies have run out. “Residents have to carry fuel by hand, and motorbikes must be lifted over the landslide areas,” she explained.

“Son Tay Ha is facing severe hardship. Many villages have been without power for days, and roads are completely blocked by landslides. People are in urgent need of food and essential supplies, especially in Dak Pao and Dak Panh,” Ms. Nguyen Thi Tinh added.

While waiting for the damaged section of DH83 to be repaired, residents can only travel via the Son Tinh–Son Thuong route (now renamed Son Tay Ha–Son Ha) to reach lowland areas. However, this alternative road is muddy, heavily eroded, and impassable by vehicles—forcing residents to walk or carry their motorbikes.

Several other roads in Son Tay Ha Commune are currently under repair.

The commune leader appealed to higher authorities for emergency support to fill the damaged sections and reopen travel routes. She also urged investment to complete the remaining 3.5 kilometers of the Son Tinh–Son Thuong road (through Son Ha Commune) to improve inter-communal trade and facilitate disaster response operations.

With more heavy rain forecast across Quang Ngai Province in the coming days, Son Tay Ha authorities are reinforcing rapid-response teams to inspect riverside and low-lying residential areas prone to flash floods and landslides. Patrol units have been stationed to monitor and restrict movement in high-risk areas, while manpower and equipment are being mobilized to promptly repair damages and maintain essential traffic flow during severe weather.

Many areas in Son Tay Ha Commune are struggling to restore road connectivity.

A section of the concrete road subsided and completely collapsed after the floods.

The Party Committee of Dak Plo Commune reported a major landslide at Km1421 on Lo Xo Pass along Ho Chi Minh Road, where debris from the hillside completely buried the road and disrupted traffic on the morning of November 3.

A landslide at Km1421 has disrupted traffic.

At the site, a large volume of soil and rocks covered the road surface, forcing vehicles on both sides to stop and wait.

Mr. A So Lai, Secretary of the Dak Plo Commune Party Committee, who inspected the scene, said the landslide occurred early that morning, burying about a 10-meter section of the road. Local authorities have notified relevant agencies to mobilize machinery and crews to clear the debris and reopen the route as soon as possible.

By Nguyen Trang, Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan