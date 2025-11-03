Downpours leave 7 dead, thousands stranded, schools closed in Ha Tinh, Quang Tri

Persistent heavy rain has left much of Ha Tinh Province under water, with more than 5,300 households still flooded and thousands of students unable to attend school. In Quang Tri, heavy rains triggered flooding, causing seven dead and one missing.

According to a brief report from the Standing Office of the Ha Tinh Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, as of 7 a.m. on November 3, more than 5,300 households across the North Central province of Ha Tinh Province remained flooded due to ongoing heavy rains.

Forces are transporting necessities and purified water to support people in flooded areas in Cam Due Commune, Ha Tinh Province

Residents in Cam Due Commune, Ha Tinh Province promptly clean up their houses as flood waters recede.

Flooding remains severe in areas downstream of Ke Go lake, where several communes and wards, Cam Due, Cam Binh, Cam Xuyen, and Ha Huy Tap have seen extensive inundation. Numerous local roads are submerged, isolating neighborhoods and disrupting daily life.

According to the Department of Education and Training, 34 schools across the province have temporarily suspended classes, affecting over 18,000 students. The closures include preschools, primary and secondary schools, and several high schools and vocational centers.

The flooding was caused by prolonged heavy rainfall in recent days, which submerged many inter-village and inter-commune roads, making transportation difficult. Several residential areas and schools have been isolated, with some school sites deeply inundated.

As floodwaters begin to recede in some locations, cleanup and sanitation efforts are underway. Local schools and residents are working to restore facilities and prepare for normal activities to resume once weather conditions improve.

In the neighboring province of Quang Tri, relentless rain has triggered severe flooding and landslides across the province, leaving seven people dead, one missing, and four injured. According to local disaster officials reported on November 3, as of this morning, Quang Tri Province authorities evacuated 505 households, totaling 1,512 residents, from flooded areas in the communes of Quang Trach, Dan Hoa, Tuyen Phu, Ba Long, Nam Hai Lang, My Thuy, Dien Sanh, Trung Thuan, and Dong Le to safe locations. Widespread inundation has forced 103 schools to suspend classes, affecting more than 28,500 students. In Le Thuy Commune, medical staff worked through the night to protect equipment as floodwaters rose quickly. The entire province has recorded over 100 flooded sites, including eight along national and provincial highways, where water levels range from 20 centimeters to over one meter, causing traffic disruptions. In mountainous communes, 96 rural roads remain underwater. Heavily affected localities include Quang Trach, Trung Thuan, Bac Gianh, Ninh Chau, Le Thuy, Dien Sanh, Nam Hai Lang, Vinh Dinh, My Thuy, Quang Tri and Nam Gianh, where floodwaters have risen 0.3 to 1.5 meters inside homes, forcing many residents to seek higher ground. >>>Below are some images of deeply flooded communes in Quang Tri Province.

By Duong Quang, Minh Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong