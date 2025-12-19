Central cities’ officials pay tribute to war martyrs in Con Dao

A delegation of central cities’ Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees offered flowers and incense to honor martyrs, revolutionary fighters, patriotic citizens who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation in Con Dao Special Zone.

A delegation of central cities’ Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees offered flowers and incense to honor martyrs, revolutionary fighters, patriotic citizens who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation in Con Dao Special Zone on December 19. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of central cities’ Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees offers flowers and incense to honor martyrs, revolutionary fighters, patriotic citizens who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation in Con Dao Special Zone on December 19. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the visit held on December 19 were Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Can Tho City, Ho Thi Cam Dao; and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hue City, Nguyen Chi Tai, along with leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of Hanoi, Da Nang, and Hai Phong, representing the emulation cluster of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of centrally governed cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Can Tho, and Hue.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc offes incense to commemorate heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

At Hang Duong Cemetery, the delegation laid wreaths and respectfully lit incense to honor the ancestors, heroic martyrs, and patriotic compatriots who gave their lives for national liberation and rest eternally on the sacred land of Con Dao.

Over a 113-year historical period (1862–1975), French colonialists and US imperialists turned Con Dao, a sacred island of the nation, into a “living hell,” imprisoning and torturing generations of revolutionary fighters and patriotic Vietnamese.

The delegation also visited the tombs of General Secretary Le Hong Phong, Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Vu Van Hieu, patriot Nguyen An Ninh, heroic martyrs, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces Vo Thi Sau, Luu Chi Hieu, and Le Van Viet, and other martyrs.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hue City, Nguyen Chi Tai, offes incense to commemorate heroic martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also visited the Con Dao Memorial Temple to pay tribute, observing a moment of silence and respectfully offering incense to President Ho Chi Minh, heroic martyrs, and patriotic compatriots who bravely fought and sacrificed on this sacred land. During the visit, the delegation also planted trees within the temple grounds.

Earlier, the delegation visited Hang Keo Cemetery, where they held a moment of silence, laid fresh wreaths, and respectfully offered incense to honor and express gratitude to ancestors, heroic martyrs, and patriotic compatriots who fought and sacrificed for national liberation and the communist cause.

Subsequently, the delegation attended the 2025 year-end review conference of the emulation cluster of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees of centrally governed cities.

The delegation of central cities’ Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees offered flowers and incense to commemorate martyrs, revolutionary fighters, patriotic citizens who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation in Con Dao Special Zone on December 19. (Photo: SGGP)

Related News HCMC Party Committee's delegation offers incense to martyrs at Con Dao

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh