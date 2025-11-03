17 localities urged to take urgent action as typhoon Kalmaegi approaches

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, early on November 3, the eye of typhoon Kalmaegi was located over the eastern waters off the central Philippines.

Satellite imagery shows the eye of the storm at 6:30 a.m. on November 3

At present, the strongest wind near the storm center is level 11 (103–117 kilometers per hour), with gusts reaching level 14 (150–166 km/h). Kalmaegi is moving rapidly westward at a speed of around 30 km per hour.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has issued a preliminary assessment indicating that between November 5 and 6, typhoon Kalmaegi could strengthen from level 12 (118–133 km per hour) to level 13 (134–149 km per hour), with gusts reaching level 17 (202–221 km per hour), as it moves deeper into the central part of the East Sea, where it will be designated as storm No. 13 of the season in Vietnam. The storm’s main impact area is expected to be the central and eastern sections of the East Sea, where many offshore vessels are currently operating.

According to meteorological experts, storm No. 13 may continue to intensify further, potentially reaching level 13 with gusts stronger than those of level 17. The typhoon poses a high risk of directly affecting the central and south-central coastal regions of Vietnam within the next three to four days.

Forecast of the movement trajectory of storm Kalmaegi according to the early morning of November 3 by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned that from the afternoon of November 4, strong winds are expected to build over the eastern waters of the East Sea, reaching levels 6 (40–50 km per hour) and 7 (50–61 km per hour) and later strengthening to levels 8 (62–74 km per hour) and 9 (75–88 km per hour). Areas near the typhoon’s center may experience winds of level 10 (89–102 km per hour) to 12 (118–133 km per hour) with gusts of level 14 (150–166 km per hour) to 15 (167–183 km per hour), generating waves up to 5–7 meters high.

Between November 5 and 6, the central part of the East Sea, including the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago and offshore waters from Da Nang to Khanh Hoa, could be affected by even stronger winds of levels 12–14, with gusts exceeding level 17 and waves rising between 8 and 10 meters.

In response to the developing situation, the National Civil Defense Steering Committee issued an emergency directive on November 2, calling for proactive measures to prepare for typhoon Kalmaegi as it nears the East Sea.

Under the directive, the People’s Committees of 17 coastal provinces and cities from Thanh Hoa to An Giang, along with relevant ministries and agencies, were instructed to urgently implement preventive and preparedness actions. Authorities in central provinces have been instructed to review and activate contingency plans in preparation for a potential landfall of a strong typhoon, as well as the subsequent heavy rainfall and flooding.

Relevant ministries and agencies, in line with their assigned functions and responsibilities, have been directed to take the initiative in coordinating with local authorities to ensure an effective response to the typhoon and subsequent flooding.

By Phuc Van—Translated by Kim Khanh