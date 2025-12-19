National

Expansion project of Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant inaugurated

SGGPO

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) held the inauguration ceremony for the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant expansion project in Phu Tho Province on the morning of December 19.

The project is among 234 nationwide works launched and inaugurated on December 19 to celebrate the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

img-5210-7520-2939.jpeg
Delegates join the inauguration ceremony for the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant expansion project in Phu Tho Province on the morning of December 19.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy General Director of EVN Pham Hong Phuong stated that the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant expansion project is invested by Vietnam Electricity and was approved in principle by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 389/QD-TTg dated April 11, 2018.

img-5211-7097-6039.jpeg
EVN Deputy General Director Pham Hong Phuong reports on the construction and progress of the project at the inauguration ceremony on the morning of December 19.

The project aims to enhance peak-load capacity for the national power system; efficiently utilize surplus water discharged during the flood season from the existing Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant for power generation; and improve frequency regulation and overall system stability, thereby helping reduce operating costs, extend equipment lifespan, and save on maintenance and repair expenses.

img-5213-5708-3999.jpeg
The expansion project of Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant was inaugurated on December 19

The commissioning of the expansion elevates Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant to a total capacity of 2,400 MW across 10 units, equivalent to the Son La Hydropower Plant, placing both facilities among the largest hydropower plants in Vietnam and the Southeast Asian region.

Related News
By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

expansion project of Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant Vietnam Electricity inauguration ceremony Phu Tho Province

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn