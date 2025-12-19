Expansion project of Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant inaugurated

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) held the inauguration ceremony for the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant expansion project in Phu Tho Province on the morning of December 19.

The project is among 234 nationwide works launched and inaugurated on December 19 to celebrate the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Delegates join the inauguration ceremony for the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant expansion project in Phu Tho Province on the morning of December 19.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy General Director of EVN Pham Hong Phuong stated that the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant expansion project is invested by Vietnam Electricity and was approved in principle by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 389/QD-TTg dated April 11, 2018.

EVN Deputy General Director Pham Hong Phuong reports on the construction and progress of the project at the inauguration ceremony on the morning of December 19.

The project aims to enhance peak-load capacity for the national power system; efficiently utilize surplus water discharged during the flood season from the existing Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant for power generation; and improve frequency regulation and overall system stability, thereby helping reduce operating costs, extend equipment lifespan, and save on maintenance and repair expenses.

The expansion project of Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant was inaugurated on December 19

The commissioning of the expansion elevates Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant to a total capacity of 2,400 MW across 10 units, equivalent to the Son La Hydropower Plant, placing both facilities among the largest hydropower plants in Vietnam and the Southeast Asian region.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong