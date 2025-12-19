First three flights land at Long Thanh International Airport

An inauguration ceremony for key facilities and the launch of the first flights at Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province was held on December 19 morning.

Attending the event were Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, along with current and former leaders of the Party and State, representatives of ministries and agencies.

Secretary of the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee Vu Hong Van; Standing Deputy Secretary of the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Provincial People’s Council Ton Ngoc Hanh; and Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut participated in the ceremony.

Welcoming ceremony marking the official landing of the flight at Long Thanh International Airport.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh at Long Thanh International Airport on the morning of December 19.

At 8:30 a.m. on December 19, a wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft of Vietnam Airlines carrying Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh and delegates, departed from Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi and landed at Long Thanh International Airport. Subsequently, two aircraft operated by Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways, departing from Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Ho Chi Minh City landed at Long Thanh Airport.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh and delegates at Long Thanh International Airport on the morning of December 19.

The airplanes are expected to return to their departure airports later the same day.

A Vietjet Air aircraft lands at Long Thanh Airport on the morning of December 19.

Bamboo Airways’ first flight lands at Long Thanh Airport on the morning of December 19.

According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Phase 1 of the Long Thanh International Airport Investment and Construction Project comprises four component projects. Phase 1 includes the construction of one passenger terminal with a capacity of 25 million passengers per year, built to ICAO 4F standards, the highest level set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The project not only serves as a strategic driver for the country’s socio-economic development, particularly for the Southern Key Economic Region, but also stands as a tangible symbol of Vietnam’s aspiration for strong advancement in a new era of development.

It also marks a milestone demonstrating the self-reliance and capability of the project owner and Vietnamese enterprises in investing in and constructing large-scale transport and airport infrastructure among the world’s largest, meeting green, smart airport standards and delivering five-star service quality.

Under the plan, Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport was scheduled for completion and operation by the end of 2026. However, following instructions from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the inauguration of Phase 1 was required to take place on December 19, 2025, enabling earlier operation to enhance investment efficiency and create new momentum for national development.

As a nationally significant key project, since construction officially commenced in early 2021, Phase 1 of the Long Thanh International Airport project has received special attention from leaders of the Party, the State, the National Assembly and the Government, reflected in numerous on- site inspections and encouragement visits to the construction workforce. Notably, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has conducted nine on-site inspections and working sessions to review the project’s progress.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Huyen Huong