Da Nang City allocates VND210 bln to communes, wards for post-disaster recovery

Da Nang authorities approved the allocation of VND210 billion (US$798,382) from the city budget to provide assistance to affected residents and repair damaged infrastructure.

Recently prolonged heavy rains have triggered widespread landslides and flooding across Central Vietnam, with Da Nang City among the hardest-hit areas. The disaster caused significant loss of life and property and left roads, schools and medical facilities heavily damaged.

In response, Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee Pham Duc An on the morning of November 3 signed Decision No. 2335/QD-UBND, approving the first phase of targeted emergency funding worth VND210 billion (US$798,382) to help localities repair essential infrastructure, restore production and stabilize living conditions after the floods.

Flooding and landslides have swept away many houses in Da Nang City.

Under the decision, severely affected communes and wards will each receive VND4 billion (US$152,392). These include Tra My, Tra Lien, Tra Doc, Tra Tan, Tra Giap, Thanh My, Ben Giang, Nam Giang, La Dee, La Ee, Go Noi, Hoi An Dong, Hoi An Tay, Duy Xuyen, Duy Nghia, Nam Phuoc, Thu Bon, Dai Loc, Ha Nha, Vu Gia, Thuong Duc, Phu Thuan, Nong Son, Que Phuoc, Phuoc Thanh, Phuoc Chanh, Phuoc Nang, Kham Duc, Phuoc Hiep, Song Vang, Song Kon, Dak Pring, Dong Giang, Ben Hien, Nam Tra My, Tra Linh, Tra Van, Tra Tap, Tra Leng, Tay Giang, Hung Son, A Vuong and Hiep Duc.

Moderately affected localities, such as Tay Ho, Hoi An, Son Cam Ha, Phuoc Tra, Hoa Vang, Hoa Tien, Dien Ban Bac, Dien Ban Dong and Lanh Ngoc will receive VND2 billion (US$76,173) each.

The remaining 21 communes and wards, including Xuan Phu, Thang An, Thang Dien, Thang Binh, Thang Phu, Dong Duong, Quang Phu, Viet An, Phu Ninh, Ngu Hanh Son, Hai Van, Lien Chieu, Hoa Xuan, Ba Na, Dien Ban, An Thang, Dien Ban Tay, Tam Xuan, Ban Thach and Que Son Trung, will each be allocated VND1 billion (US$38,086).

Officers and soldiers from the Military Region 5, along with nearly 1,000 residents of Duy Nghia Commune in Da Nang City, are working tirelessly to reinforce the eroded An Luong embankment.

The Chairman of the Da Nang City People’s Committee has instructed local governments to distribute the funds transparently and efficiently, ensuring that all financial support is used for its intended purposes and settled in accordance with state regulations.

By Nguyen Khoi, Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong