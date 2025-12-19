234 construction projects across country simultaneously commence and inaugurate

This large-scale event, creating a strong impetus for infrastructure, economic and social development, took place at 79 venues and was a practical activity to celebrate the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946 - December 19, 2025).
QUANG NINH PROVINCE
HIGH-END INTEGRATED TOURISM SERVICE AREA
🚩 Event
Commencement of a high-end integrated tourism service area
📍 Location
Van Don Special Economic Zone, Quang Ninh Province
🏗️ Developer
Sun Group
💰 Total Investment
VND 51,000 billion (approximately US$1.2 billion)
📐 Project Scale
244.45 hectares
🧭 Development Orientation
Mega-tourism complex, including:
- Resort facilities
- Entertainment and prize-based attractions(Pilot program for Vietnamese visitors)
🌊 Vision
A flagship tourism destination in Van Don, positioning Quang Ninh as a leading hub for luxury tourism, entertainment, and integrated resort services in Vietnam.
CAN THO CITY
Inauguration and Technical Opening to Traffic North–South Expressway (Eastern Section) and Can Tho – Hau Giang – Ca Mau Section
Investor: My Thuan Project Management Board (under the Ministry of Construction) 💰 Total Investment: VND27,523 billion (US$2.2 billion)
Length: 110 km
🛣 Roadbed Width: 17 m
🚗 Scale: 4 lanes, limited-access expressway
⚡ Speed Limit: 80–100 km/h
QUANG NGAI PROVINCE
🏭 HOA PHAT DUNG QUAT RAILWAY RAIL & SPECIAL STEEL PROJECT
🚩 Event
Commencement of Hoa Phat Dung Quat Railway Rail and Special Steel Production Project
📍 Location
Van Tuong Commune, Quang Ngai Province
🏗️ Investor
Hoa Phat Dung Quat Special Steel and Rail Joint Stock Company
💰 Total Investment
VND 10 trillion (approximately US$380 million)
📐 Project Area
14.79 hectares
⏳ Operating Period
50 years
Project Significance
A strategic industrial project supporting Vietnam’s railway infrastructure development and enhancing domestic capacity for high-quality special steel production.
AN GIANG PROVINCE
🚆 METRO LINE 1 – PHU QUOC
🚩 Event
Commencement of Metro Line 1- Phu Quoc
📍 Location
Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone
🏗️ Developer
Sun Group
💰 Total Investment
VND8,950 billion (approximately US$340 million)
📏 Line Length
18 km
🔗 Connection
Phu Quoc International Airport – APEC Boulevard
⚡ Design Speed
70 – 100 km/h
Passenger Capacity
4,500 passengers/hour
Expected Completion
Q2 2027
Project Significance
A key urban transport project enhancing connectivity between Phu Quoc’s airport and central development areas, supporting sustainable tourism and urban growth.
LAM DONG PROVINCE
✈️ PHAN THIET AIRPORT
🎉 Event
Inauguration of the Phan Thiet Airport Construction Investment Project
📍 Location
Mui Ne Ward
🏗️ Investor
Air Defense – Air Force Command
💰 Total Investment
VND7,925 billion (approximately US$301 million)
🛡️ Operational Standards
- Military: Level 1
- Civilian aviation operations
🛬 Airport Classification
Category 4E (ICAO – International Civil Aviation Organization)
🌍 Project Significance
A strategic dual-use airport serving both national defense and civil aviation, contributing to regional connectivity and socio-economic development.
LAO CAI PROVINCE
🚄 LAO CAI – HANOI – HAI PHONG RAILWAY LINE
🚩 Event
Commencement of Component Project 1 of the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway line
📍 Location
Thuong Phuc Commune, Lao Cai Province
🏗️ Investor
Railway Project Management Board(under the Ministry of Construction)
💰 Total Investment
VND3,299 billion (approximately US$125 million)
📐 Project Scale
- Single track railway
- Standard gauge: 1,435 mm
- Passenger and freight transport
⚡ Design Speed
Up to 160 km/h on the main line
🗓️ Completion Timeline
No later than 2030
🌏 Project Significance
A strategic transport infrastructure project strengthening connectivity between Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong, supporting logistics, cross-border trade, and regional economic develop
BAC NINH PROVINCE
🏭 QUE VO II INDUSTRIAL PARK – PHASE 2
🚩 Event
Commencement of Que Vo II Industrial Park Infrastructure Development Project – Phase 2
📍 Location
Phu Lang Commune, Bac Ninh Province
🏗️ Investor
Nhan Dat Tien Co., Ltd.
💰 Total Investment
VND2,991 billion (approximately US$113 million)
🧭 Development Orientation
- High technology
- Electronics manufacturing
- Precision mechanics
👥 Projected Employment
Approximately 150,000 – 170,000 workers
🌐 Project Significance
A key industrial infrastructure project supporting Bac Ninh’s role as a leading hub for high-tech manufacturing and electronics, contributing to job creation and sustainable industrial growth.
HO CHI MINH CITY
YOUTH CULTURAL HOUSE
🚩 Event
Commencement of the Youth Cultural House construction project
📍 Location
Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City
🏗️ Investor
Ho Chi Minh City Project Management Board for Investment and Construction of Civil and Industrial Works
💰 Total Investment
VND2,240 billion (approximately US$85 million)
📐 Project Scale
- 25 floors
- Height: 84.15 m
- Land area: 14,344 m²
🎭 Functions
- Hosting large-scale events
- Arts and cultural activities
- Exhibitions and creative spaces
🗓️ Expected Completion
2028
HUE CITY
🏥 HUE INTERNATIONAL GENERAL HOSPITAL
🎉 Event
Inauguration of Hue International General Hospital
📍 Location
Thuan Hoa Ward, Hue City
🏗️ Investor
Hue International General Hospital Joint Stock Company
💰 Total Investment
VND 400 billion (approximately US$15.2 million)
🛏️ Hospital Capacity
212 beds
🌿 Project Significance
A modern healthcare facility enhancing medical service quality and contributing to the development of high-standard healthcare.
The simultaneous commencement and inauguration of 234 projects nationwide not only marks the large scale and investment resources, but also demonstrates the political determination and long-term development vision of the Party, State, and Government. These projects span from transportation infrastructure, urban-industrial areas to healthcare, culture, and social services, and are expected to create new impetus for growth, strengthen regional linkages, improve the quality of life, and lay the foundation for a new phase of development ahead of the 14th National Congress of the Party.