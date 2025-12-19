234 construction projects across country simultaneously commence and inaugurate

On the morning of December 19, 2025, a total of 234 key projects and works across the country are simultaneously launched, inaugurated, and opened to technical traffic, with a total investment of over VND3.4 quadrillion (US$129 billion).

This large-scale event, creating a strong impetus for infrastructure, economic and social development, took place at 79 venues and was a practical activity to celebrate the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946 - December 19, 2025).

Perspective view of the project (AI-generated image)

QUANG NINH PROVINCE HIGH-END INTEGRATED TOURISM SERVICE AREA Perspective view of the project 🚩 Event Commencement of a high-end integrated tourism service area 📍 Location Van Don Special Economic Zone, Quang Ninh Province 🏗️ Developer Sun Group 💰 Total Investment VND 51,000 billion (approximately US$1.2 billion) 📐 Project Scale 244.45 hectares 🧭 Development Orientation Mega-tourism complex, including: Resort facilities

Entertainment and prize-based attractions(Pilot program for Vietnamese visitors) 🌊 Vision A flagship tourism destination in Van Don, positioning Quang Ninh as a leading hub for luxury tourism, entertainment, and integrated resort services in Vietnam.

CAN THO CITY Inauguration and Technical Opening to Traffic North–South Expressway (Eastern Section) and Can Tho – Hau Giang – Ca Mau Section Investor: My Thuan Project Management Board (under the Ministry of Construction) 💰 Total Investment: VND27,523 billion (US$2.2 billion)

Length: 110 km

🛣 Roadbed Width: 17 m

🚗 Scale: 4 lanes, limited-access expressway

⚡ Speed Limit: 80–100 km/h

QUANG NGAI PROVINCE

🏭 HOA PHAT DUNG QUAT RAILWAY RAIL & SPECIAL STEEL PROJECT 🚩 Event Commencement of Hoa Phat Dung Quat Railway Rail and Special Steel Production Project 📍 Location Van Tuong Commune, Quang Ngai Province 🏗️ Investor Hoa Phat Dung Quat Special Steel and Rail Joint Stock Company 💰 Total Investment VND 10 trillion (approximately US$380 million) 📐 Project Area 14.79 hectares ⏳ Operating Period 50 years Project Significance A strategic industrial project supporting Vietnam’s railway infrastructure development and enhancing domestic capacity for high-quality special steel production.

AN GIANG PROVINCE 🚆 METRO LINE 1 – PHU QUOC Perspective view of the project 🚩 Event Commencement of Metro Line 1- Phu Quoc 📍 Location Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone 🏗️ Developer Sun Group 💰 Total Investment VND8,950 billion (approximately US$340 million) 📏 Line Length 18 km 🔗 Connection Phu Quoc International Airport – APEC Boulevard ⚡ Design Speed 70 – 100 km/h Passenger Capacity 4,500 passengers/hour Expected Completion Q2 2027 Project Significance A key urban transport project enhancing connectivity between Phu Quoc’s airport and central development areas, supporting sustainable tourism and urban growth.

LAM DONG PROVINCE ✈️ PHAN THIET AIRPORT Perspective view of the project 🎉 Event Inauguration of the Phan Thiet Airport Construction Investment Project 📍 Location Mui Ne Ward 🏗️ Investor Air Defense – Air Force Command 💰 Total Investment VND7,925 billion (approximately US$301 million) 🛡️ Operational Standards Military: Level 1

Civilian aviation operations 🛬 Airport Classification Category 4E (ICAO – International Civil Aviation Organization) 🌍 Project Significance A strategic dual-use airport serving both national defense and civil aviation, contributing to regional connectivity and socio-economic development.

LAO CAI PROVINCE 🚄 LAO CAI – HANOI – HAI PHONG RAILWAY LINE 🚩 Event Commencement of Component Project 1 of the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway line 📍 Location Thuong Phuc Commune, Lao Cai Province 🏗️ Investor Railway Project Management Board(under the Ministry of Construction) 💰 Total Investment VND3,299 billion (approximately US$125 million) 📐 Project Scale Single track railway

Standard gauge: 1,435 mm

1,435 mm Passenger and freight transport ⚡ Design Speed Up to 160 km/h on the main line 🗓️ Completion Timeline No later than 2030 🌏 Project Significance A strategic transport infrastructure project strengthening connectivity between Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong, supporting logistics, cross-border trade, and regional economic develop

BAC NINH PROVINCE 🏭 QUE VO II INDUSTRIAL PARK – PHASE 2 🚩 Event Commencement of Que Vo II Industrial Park Infrastructure Development Project – Phase 2 📍 Location Phu Lang Commune, Bac Ninh Province 🏗️ Investor Nhan Dat Tien Co., Ltd. 💰 Total Investment VND2,991 billion (approximately US$113 million) 🧭 Development Orientation High technology

Electronics manufacturing

Precision mechanics 👥 Projected Employment Approximately 150,000 – 170,000 workers 🌐 Project Significance A key industrial infrastructure project supporting Bac Ninh’s role as a leading hub for high-tech manufacturing and electronics, contributing to job creation and sustainable industrial growth.

HO CHI MINH CITY YOUTH CULTURAL HOUSE Perspective view of the project 🚩 Event Commencement of the Youth Cultural House construction project 📍 Location Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City 🏗️ Investor Ho Chi Minh City Project Management Board for Investment and Construction of Civil and Industrial Works 💰 Total Investment VND2,240 billion (approximately US$85 million) 📐 Project Scale 25 floors

Height: 84.15 m

84.15 m Land area: 14,344 m² 🎭 Functions Hosting large-scale events

Arts and cultural activities

Exhibitions and creative spaces 🗓️ Expected Completion 2028

HUE CITY 🏥 HUE INTERNATIONAL GENERAL HOSPITAL Perspective view of the project 🎉 Event Inauguration of Hue International General Hospital 📍 Location Thuan Hoa Ward, Hue City 🏗️ Investor Hue International General Hospital Joint Stock Company 💰 Total Investment VND 400 billion (approximately US$15.2 million) 🛏️ Hospital Capacity 212 beds 🌿 Project Significance A modern healthcare facility enhancing medical service quality and contributing to the development of high-standard healthcare.

The simultaneous commencement and inauguration of 234 projects nationwide not only marks the large scale and investment resources, but also demonstrates the political determination and long-term development vision of the Party, State, and Government. These projects span from transportation infrastructure, urban-industrial areas to healthcare, culture, and social services, and are expected to create new impetus for growth, strengthen regional linkages, improve the quality of life, and lay the foundation for a new phase of development ahead of the 14th National Congress of the Party.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong