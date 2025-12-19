National

234 construction projects across country simultaneously commence and inaugurate

On the morning of December 19, 2025, a total of 234 key projects and works across the country are simultaneously launched, inaugurated, and opened to technical traffic, with a total investment of over VND3.4 quadrillion (US$129 billion). 

This large-scale event, creating a strong impetus for infrastructure, economic and social development, took place at 79 venues and was a practical activity to celebrate the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946 - December 19, 2025).

AI-generated image
Perspective view of the project
Perspective view of the project (AI-generated image)
AI-generated image
Perspective view of the project

QUANG NINH PROVINCE

HIGH-END INTEGRATED TOURISM SERVICE AREA

Perspective view of the project

🚩 Event

Commencement of a high-end integrated tourism service area

📍 Location

Van Don Special Economic Zone, Quang Ninh Province

🏗️ Developer

Sun Group

💰 Total Investment

VND 51,000 billion (approximately US$1.2 billion)

📐 Project Scale

244.45 hectares

🧭 Development Orientation

Mega-tourism complex, including:

  • Resort facilities
  • Entertainment and prize-based attractions(Pilot program for Vietnamese visitors)

🌊 Vision

A flagship tourism destination in Van Don, positioning Quang Ninh as a leading hub for luxury tourism, entertainment, and integrated resort services in Vietnam.

CAN THO CITY

Inauguration and Technical Opening to Traffic North–South Expressway (Eastern Section) and Can Tho – Hau Giang – Ca Mau Section

Investor: My Thuan Project Management Board (under the Ministry of Construction) 💰 Total Investment: VND27,523 billion (US$2.2 billion)
Length: 110 km
🛣 Roadbed Width: 17 m
🚗 Scale: 4 lanes, limited-access expressway
Speed Limit: 80–100 km/h

QUANG NGAI PROVINCE

🏭 HOA PHAT DUNG QUAT RAILWAY RAIL & SPECIAL STEEL PROJECT

🚩 Event

Commencement of Hoa Phat Dung Quat Railway Rail and Special Steel Production Project

📍 Location

Van Tuong Commune, Quang Ngai Province

🏗️ Investor

Hoa Phat Dung Quat Special Steel and Rail Joint Stock Company

💰 Total Investment

VND 10 trillion (approximately US$380 million)

📐 Project Area

14.79 hectares

Operating Period

50 years

Project Significance

A strategic industrial project supporting Vietnam’s railway infrastructure development and enhancing domestic capacity for high-quality special steel production.

AN GIANG PROVINCE

🚆 METRO LINE 1 – PHU QUOC

Perspective view of the project

🚩 Event

Commencement of Metro Line 1- Phu Quoc

📍 Location

Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone

🏗️ Developer

Sun Group

💰 Total Investment

VND8,950 billion (approximately US$340 million)

📏 Line Length

18 km

🔗 Connection

Phu Quoc International Airport – APEC Boulevard

Design Speed

70 – 100 km/h

Passenger Capacity

4,500 passengers/hour

Expected Completion

Q2 2027

Project Significance

A key urban transport project enhancing connectivity between Phu Quoc’s airport and central development areas, supporting sustainable tourism and urban growth.

LAM DONG PROVINCE

✈️ PHAN THIET AIRPORT

Perspective view of the project

🎉 Event

Inauguration of the Phan Thiet Airport Construction Investment Project

📍 Location

Mui Ne Ward

🏗️ Investor

Air Defense – Air Force Command

💰 Total Investment

VND7,925 billion (approximately US$301 million)

🛡️ Operational Standards

  • Military: Level 1
  • Civilian aviation operations

🛬 Airport Classification

Category 4E (ICAO – International Civil Aviation Organization)

🌍 Project Significance

A strategic dual-use airport serving both national defense and civil aviation, contributing to regional connectivity and socio-economic development.

LAO CAI PROVINCE

🚄 LAO CAI – HANOI – HAI PHONG RAILWAY LINE

🚩 Event

Commencement of Component Project 1 of the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway line

📍 Location

Thuong Phuc Commune, Lao Cai Province

🏗️ Investor

Railway Project Management Board(under the Ministry of Construction)

💰 Total Investment

VND3,299 billion (approximately US$125 million)

📐 Project Scale

  • Single track railway
  • Standard gauge: 1,435 mm
  • Passenger and freight transport

Design Speed

Up to 160 km/h on the main line

🗓️ Completion Timeline

No later than 2030

🌏 Project Significance

A strategic transport infrastructure project strengthening connectivity between Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong, supporting logistics, cross-border trade, and regional economic develop

BAC NINH PROVINCE

🏭 QUE VO II INDUSTRIAL PARK – PHASE 2

🚩 Event

Commencement of Que Vo II Industrial Park Infrastructure Development Project – Phase 2

📍 Location

Phu Lang Commune, Bac Ninh Province

🏗️ Investor

Nhan Dat Tien Co., Ltd.

💰 Total Investment

VND2,991 billion (approximately US$113 million)

🧭 Development Orientation

  • High technology
  • Electronics manufacturing
  • Precision mechanics

👥 Projected Employment

Approximately 150,000 – 170,000 workers

🌐 Project Significance

A key industrial infrastructure project supporting Bac Ninh’s role as a leading hub for high-tech manufacturing and electronics, contributing to job creation and sustainable industrial growth.

HO CHI MINH CITY

YOUTH CULTURAL HOUSE

Perspective view of the project

🚩 Event

Commencement of the Youth Cultural House construction project

📍 Location

Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

🏗️ Investor

Ho Chi Minh City Project Management Board for Investment and Construction of Civil and Industrial Works

💰 Total Investment

VND2,240 billion (approximately US$85 million)

📐 Project Scale

  • 25 floors
  • Height: 84.15 m
  • Land area: 14,344 m²

🎭 Functions

  • Hosting large-scale events
  • Arts and cultural activities
  • Exhibitions and creative spaces

🗓️ Expected Completion

2028

HUE CITY

🏥 HUE INTERNATIONAL GENERAL HOSPITAL

Perspective view of the project

🎉 Event

Inauguration of Hue International General Hospital

📍 Location

Thuan Hoa Ward, Hue City

🏗️ Investor

Hue International General Hospital Joint Stock Company

💰 Total Investment

VND 400 billion (approximately US$15.2 million)

🛏️ Hospital Capacity

212 beds

🌿 Project Significance

A modern healthcare facility enhancing medical service quality and contributing to the development of high-standard healthcare.

The simultaneous commencement and inauguration of 234 projects nationwide not only marks the large scale and investment resources, but also demonstrates the political determination and long-term development vision of the Party, State, and Government. These projects span from transportation infrastructure, urban-industrial areas to healthcare, culture, and social services, and are expected to create new impetus for growth, strengthen regional linkages, improve the quality of life, and lay the foundation for a new phase of development ahead of the 14th National Congress of the Party.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong

