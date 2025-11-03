Torrential rain floods many areas in Da Nang, dozens of households evacuated

Heavy rains that lashed Da Nang overnight on November 3 inundated large parts of the city, with floodwaters in some areas rising above half a meter.

The road surface in Tay An Hamlet (Hoa Xuan Ward) has almost disappeared beneath floodwaters.

According to the Central Regional Center for Hydrology and Meteorology, the past 24 hours saw extremely heavy rainfall across the region — Ba Na recorded 521.6 mm, Nong Son 321.2 mm, Thang Binh 389.0 mm, Hoi An 298.4 mm, and Tam Ky 283.0 mm. Soil moisture levels across Da Nang have reached near-saturation, exceeding 95 percent.

Meteorologists warned that in the next six hours, torrential rain would continue, particularly in northern districts, with rainfall in southern areas ranging from 10 to 30 mm, and in some places over 50 mm. Authorities also cautioned of flash floods along small mountain streams and potential landslides and ground subsidence in several communes and wards. The disaster risk level for flash floods and landslides was raised to Level 2.

By morning, floodwaters on streets such as Me Suot (Hoa Khanh Ward), Tay An (Hoa Xuan Ward), Ba Na Commune, and Nguyen Van Linh (Hai Chau District) had reached 0.5 meters in places. The rain, falling in intermittent but intense bursts, slowed drainage and caused widespread traffic disruptions. Residents hastily raised furniture and appliances to prevent damage, while vehicles waded through waterlogged streets or drove on sidewalks to avoid deep sections.

Me Suot Street, a low-lying area, is frequently submerged during heavy rains.

Continuous heavy rain has submerged several sections of roads in Ba Na Commune.

Flooding inundates Tay An Hamlet in Hoa Xuan Ward.

Floodwaters stretch endlessly across Tay An Hamlet in Hoa Xuan Ward.

Authorities warn of deep flooding beneath the railway underpass leading to Tay An Hamlet in Hoa Xuan Ward.

Nguyen Van Linh Street is heavily flooded, causing traffic congestion and localized gridlock.

Many vehicles have to drive onto sidewalks to avoid flooding.

Swift currents make it difficult for many vehicles to move.

Floodwaters pour into houses along Ton Duc Thang Street in Hoa Khanh Ward.

Deep flooding causes many vehicles to stall on Ton Duc Thang Street in Hoa Khanh Ward.



Residents on Ton Duc Thang Street in Hoa Khanh Ward tried to block floodwaters with sandbags, but their efforts were futile as the water rose too quickly.

Torrential rain causes water levels to rise rapidly, leaving residents little time to react.

In low-lying villages, residents abandoned motorbikes altogether, wading through waist-deep waters. Several schools across Da Nang — including in Hoa Cuong, Thanh Khe, Hoa Vang, Hoa Tien, and Cam Le — suspended morning classes. The city’s Department of Education and Training reported that 57 schools and centers under its management and 48 communes and wards had allowed students to stay home due to the flooding.

Da Nang’s Civil Defense Steering Committee earlier instructed departments, armed forces, and local governments to remain on high alert and coordinate flood recovery efforts, while monitoring the combined impacts of tropical storm Kalmaegi, cold air waves, and heavy rainfall forecast for the remainder of 2025.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment, Border Guard Command, and coastal communes were directed to track maritime weather conditions closely and promptly warn vessels still operating offshore. Meanwhile, border guards have been ordered to maintain 24-hour patrols and strictly manage the movement of fishing boats.

Overnight downpours also overwhelmed many neighborhoods in Hoa Khanh Ward, where several homes were deeply submerged. At Group 36, the Hai Van Border Guard Station mobilized officers and local forces to evacuate residents and property to safe areas. The evacuation was difficult due to swift floodwaters, but teams successfully moved dozens of households from low-lying zones and helped secure their belongings and livestock.

Dozens of officers and soldiers are mobilized to evacuate residents to safety.

Hai Van Border Guard officers continue to maintain a 24-hour watch at vulnerable sites, prepared for worsening floods in the coming days.

Soldiers assist residents in moving their belongings to dry areas to prevent flood damage.

In another tragic incident, a landslide in Thuong Duc Commune, Da Nang, killed one man early on November 3. According to local officials, a mountainside collapse occurred around 8 a.m. near the Ong Da Ravine in Thai Chan Son Hamlet, about 5 kilometers from the nearest residential area. The victim, identified as N.Q.B., 40, from Truc Ha Hamlet, had been tending livestock in the area when he was buried by falling soil and rocks. Rescue teams later recovered his body.

The mountainside landslide at Ong Da Ravine, Thai Chan Son Hamlet (Thuong Duc Commune)



Authorities have cordoned off the area and are considering the evacuation of nearby households.

The victim was buried under soil and rocks and died at the scene.

Earlier the same morning, local police received an emergency report from Dai Hung Health Station about a 64-year-old man, N.T.T., from Trung Dao Hamlet, suffering a suspected stroke and high blood pressure. Due to the lack of oxygen equipment at the facility and flooded roads, police used a canoe to ferry him through floodwaters to the Area A Health Station for emergency treatment. Thanks to their prompt action, his condition has since stabilized.

Thuong Duc Commune police promptly transport a resident to the hospital for emergency treatment.

By Xuan Quynh, Pham Nga, Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan