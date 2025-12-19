$96.2 mil appeal launched to support disaster-hit areas in North, Central region

The Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership has announced the 2025 Joint Disaster Response Plan and disclosed funding support from the United Nations (UN) Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of December 19, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in Hanoi, the Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership held a meeting to announce the 2025 Joint Disaster Response Plan and disclose funding support from the United Nations (UN) Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

In 2025, Vietnam experienced the most severe and prolonged storm and flood season in decades, leaving lasting impacts on the population, particularly vulnerable communities.

Since the storms and floods in October 2025, the Government of Vietnam and the United Nations have stepped up efforts to provide relief, address the aftermath, and support recovery through the Joint Disaster Response Plan (JRP), based on a joint needs assessment. To ensure that response activities remain aligned with evolving conditions in affected provinces, a supplementary annex to the 2025 JRP was developed and unveiled at the meeting.

The updated JRP annex urgently calls for US$96.2 million to support life-saving assistance and recovery for 1.4 million people in provinces severely affected by disasters in Northern and Central Vietnam.

Representatives of international organizations and partners attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy Director General of the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said that he is confident that the 2025 Joint Disaster Response Plan will make a significant contribution to protecting lives and property, while also enhancing Vietnam’s resilience against increasingly severe challenges posed by climate change and natural disasters.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, Pauline Tamesis, stated that their efforts will also focus on strengthening community-level disaster risk management, supporting the government in enhancing early warning systems, and promoting digital transformation to improve disaster preparedness.

At the meeting, the parties agreed that, through these initiatives, Vietnam will gain enhanced capacity to respond more effectively to the growing challenges posed by climate change.

Representatives of international organizations and partners attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

By Phuc Van—Translated by Kim Khanh