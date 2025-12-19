People’s sweat, blood, tears crystallized into works shaping Vietnam’s future

PM Pham Minh Chinh attended the central ceremony for the ground-breaking of the Hanoi Olympic Sports Urban Area Project on December 19.

PM Pham Minh Chinh attends the central ceremony for the ground-breaking of the Hanoi Olympic Sports Urban Area Project on December 19. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 19 attended a ceremony to simultaneously inaugurate, commence, or technically open 234 key projects and works across the country, during which he emphasized that this move affirms Vietnam’s strong progress in building strategic national infrastructure and reflects the stature, mettle, and intellect of the Vietnamese people and their aspiration to continue conquering new heights.

These projects and works have a combined investment of about VND3.4 quadrillion (US$129 billion).

This marks the third time this year that the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies for major national projects have been held simultaneously across the country. The event this time was organized in a hybrid format, combining in-person and online attendance at 79 locations.

PM Pham Minh Chinh attended the central ceremony for the groundbreaking of the Hanoi Olympic Sports Urban Area Project, while National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the ceremony for the groundbreaking of the Red River Landscape Boulevard Project in the capital city.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) and officials press the buttons to inaugurate, commence, or technically open 234 key projects and works across the country on December 19. (Photo: VNA)

Following the three nationwide simultaneous groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies in 2025, the country has 564 projects and works with an accumulative investment of VND5.14 quadrillion, of which private capital accounts for the majority, with over VND3.8 quadrillion (74.6 percent), while state capital stands at VND1.3 quadrillion (25.4 percent). To date, nearly 140 major projects have already been completed and put into effective operation.

PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that the “sweat, even blood and tears” of Vietnamese people have crystallized into landmark works that will create new momentum for national development and bring tangible benefits to the people.

These major socio-economic infrastructure projects vividly demonstrate Vietnam’s strategic mindset, long-term vision, and strong aspiration to reach out to the world. These projects form an essential foundation for building a modern, synchronized infrastructure system capable of meeting the country’s development requirements in the new era, he emphasized, adding that they serve as crucial “links in the chain,” contributing to a peaceful, stable, integrated, wealthy, prosperous, and civilized Vietnam, which firmly advances on the path towards socialism.

According to the PM, these projects, implemented across all regions of the country and covering diverse fields, confirm the strategic vision, breakthroughs, and growing maturity in leadership, management, and execution of the Party and the State, as well as the strong coordination efforts of ministries, sectors, localities, and the entire political system.

They also reaffirm the Party’s sound policy on fostering the private sector's development, using public investment to lead and stimulate private capital, and mobilizing resources effectively for national development across all sectors, he stated.

At the same time, these projects embody the principle “the people are the roots,” inspire national solidarity and the spirit of dedication, and reflect the cultural tradition and resilience of the Vietnamese people—the spirit of “turning the impossible into possible.”

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents the third-class Labour Order to outstanding collectives in recognition of their exemplary achievements. (Photo: VNA)

Looking forward, the Government leader requested all sectors and localities to continue greater unity, determination, and efficiency and strictly implement “five guarantees”: ensuring open institutions and smooth infrastructure; ensuring material supply, progress, and quality; ensuring land clearance and resettlement; ensuring effective use of capital without cost overruns, corruption, wastefulness, or losses; and ensuring every investment brings practical benefits to the people and promotes fast, sustainable development.

He affirmed the Government’s commitment to play a central role in facilitating and supporting the key projects to be implemented synchronously, on schedule, and with the highest quality. He also expressed his hope that Vietnam’s major infrastructure projects will be completed on time, effectively serve the people, and help the country confidently advance into a new era of prosperity, civilization, and happiness.

Vietnamplus