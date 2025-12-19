General Phan Van Giang attends inauguration of Phan Thiet Military Airport

On December 19, Minister of National Defence​​ General Phan Van Giang attended the inauguration ceremony of the Phan Thiet Military Airport construction project in Mui Ne Ward, Lam Dong Province.

Minister of National Defence​​ General Phan Van Giang delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Phan Thiet Airport construction project was approved by the Prime Minister in March 2021, featuring an airfield built to a Level 1 military airport standard and a Level 4 civil airport standard under ICAO specifications (capable of accommodating Boeing 787 aircraft). The Ministry of National Defense was assigned as the managing authority, with the Air Defense-Air Force Service serving as the project investor. As of now, the Phan Thiet Military Airport construction project has been completed.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Phan Van Giang emphasized that the Phan Thiet Airport is equipped with modern, integrated facilities to support airspace management, training, and combat readiness. He noted that the airport serves as a key strategic node in the region’s defense and security framework.

The operation of Phan Thiet Military Airport will contribute to building a new strategic posture, becoming a “critical highlight” in the force deployment map of the Air Defense–Air Force Service and the entire military, in line with Vietnam’s military strategy under high-tech warfare conditions.

With its strategic location and potential, Phan Thiet Airport has the capacity to develop into a dual-use facility. Coupled with a strong defense and security structure and a stable, investment-friendly environment, the airport is expected to create favorable conditions for socio-economic development, particularly in tourism, services, industry, and agriculture in Lam Dong Province.

Phan Thiet Military Airport (Photo: SGGP)

Investment registration certificates are presented to investors at Tan Duc Industrial Park. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, in Tan Minh Commune, Lam Dong Province, Binh Thuan Sonadezi Joint Stock Company held the inauguration ceremony for the Tan Duc Industrial Park construction and infrastructure project.

The project covers an area of 300 hectares with a total investment of VND1,200 billion (US$45.6 million). Tan Duc Industrial Park is one of four projects in Lam Dong Province and among 234 projects nationwide that were simultaneously launched or inaugurated on December 19, in celebration of the 14th National Party Congress.

