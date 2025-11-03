Lam Dong issues natural disaster declaration for national highways 20, 28

The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province issued a state of emergency for natural disasters affecting key roadways, specifically National Highway 20 in Xuan Truong Ward, Da Lat City, and National Highway 28 in Son Dien Commune on November 2.

Subsidence point on National Highway 28 in Son Dien Commune, Lam Dong Province (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the emergency natural disaster declaration covers a section of National Highway 20 from kilometer 262+400 to kilometer 262+530, in the area of D’ran Suspension Bridge in Xuan Truong Ward, Da Lat City. On National Highway 28, the state of emergency applies to the stretch between kilometer 47+252 and kilometer 54+000.

According to the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province, immediate emergency measures are required to protect residents and ensure public safety. These measures include erecting warning signs and strictly prohibiting unauthorized individuals or organizations from entering hazardous areas. Authorities have also maintained round-the-clock monitoring at the affected sites, continuously observing, tracking, and assessing the developments of the natural disaster. Additionally, traffic management plans, including lane and route control, are to be implemented to ensure safe and smooth transportation.

Landslide area on National Highway 20 in Xuan Truong Ward, Da Lat, Lam Dong Province (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, it is essential to identify the underlying causes and propose solutions to repair and stabilize these roads, ensuring traffic safety as well as the protection of citizens’ property and lives.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, from October 26 to 30, heavy and prolonged rainfall led to landslides and pavement subsidence on National Route 20 in Xuan Truong Ward, Da Lat City, and National Route 28 in Son Dien Commune. The damage to the road foundations and surfaces caused traffic disruptions and posed serious safety risks to both commuters and vehicles.

By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh