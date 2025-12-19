Noi Bai Airport Terminal T2 serves up to 18 million passengers annually

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh attended and officiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the expansion project of Passenger Terminal T2 at Noi Bai International Airport at 5:40 a.m. on December 19.

After more than 18 months of rapid construction, the project was inaugurated on December 1. The project has officially increased the operational capacity of Noi Bai Airport’s Terminal T2 from 10 million to 15 million passengers per year, with the ability to serve up to 18 million passengers annually, helping to promptly ease congestion at the largest aviation gateway in the Northern region.

Following the westward expansion, the total floor area of the terminal has increased to over 200,000 square meters, while the number of boarding gates has risen from 17 to 30, and the number of passenger boarding bridges has increased from 14 to 27.

These upgrades optimize operations, shorten service times, and enhance the experience of international passengers completing procedures at Noi Bai Airport, while also meeting the rapidly growing demand for international air travel.

Beyond expanding infrastructure capacity, the expanded terminal also marks a major leap in Airports Corporation of Vietnam’s digital transformation strategy, pioneering the development of a “smart airport” model. For the first time, an integrated digital technology ecosystem has been deployed across the terminal, supporting efficient management and operations while enhancing service quality.

Immediately after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the entire expanded infrastructure system has officially operated.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong