Clean energy push: EVN launches new wind, solar plants alongside hydro extension

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) inaugurated multiple major power projects, including the Hoa Binh Hydropower extension and Con Dao grid connection, while launching new wind and solar initiatives to bolster national energy security.

The inauguration ceremony of the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant Extension project in the morning of December 19 in Phu Tho Province (Photo: SGGP)

Notable highlights among the power developments by Vietnam Electricity (EVN) include

the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant Extension Project;

the inauguration of the national grid connection for Con Dao Special Zone;

the unveiling of the Phuoc Thai 2 Solar Power Plant;

the construction for Huong Phung 1 Wind Power Plant and Phase 2 of Cong Hai 1 Wind Power Plant.

The Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant Extension project

According to EVN, the urgent focus on deploying and finalizing a massive workload to meet the deadlines for today’s ceremonies serves as a practical action to welcome the 14th National Party Congress. It reportedly demonstrates the high political determination of the EVN Party Committee, backed by the collective efforts of the group’s entire workforce.

The Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant Extension project completed in the morning of December 19 (Photo: SGGP)

Inauguration of Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant Extension (Phu Tho Province)

The Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant extension project, boasting a total capacity of 480MW and an average annual output of approximately 488.3 million kWh, is invested by EVN. The extension facility is situated on the right bank of the existing Hoa Binh hydropower dam.

With a total investment exceeding VND9.2 trillion (US$363 million), EVN arranged approximately 30 percent of the capital autonomously. The remaining 70 percent comprises domestic commercial loans worth VND2.4 trillion ($94.5 million) arranged by Vietcombank, and foreign commercial loans without government guarantees totaling EUR70 million from the French Development Agency (AFD).

Panorama of the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant Extension Project (Photo: EVN)

The project features two units, each with a capacity of 240MW. Now completed, this 480MW extension lifts the total capacity of the entire Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant to 2,300MW. This is considered a national key energy project of strategic stature, marking a new stride in the journey of mastering technology and modernizing Vietnam's electricity sector in the new era.

Deputy Secretary Nguyen Phuoc Loc of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee – HCMC Branch, and delegates are attending the inauguration of the national grid power supply project for Con Dao Special Zone in the morning of December 19

Inauguration of national grid supply for Con Dao Special Zone (HCMC)

Con Dao Special Zone stands as a vanguard island, holding a particularly vital position in protecting the nation’s sovereignty over its seas and islands. It also holds profound historical, cultural, and revolutionary significance.

Alongside Con Dao’s socio-economic development, electricity demand is projected to surge. Estimates suggest the zone will need over 90MW by 2035 and more than 114MW by 2045. Yet, until recently, Con Dao was powered solely by diesel sources with a total capacity of just 11,820kW.

Implementing the Politburo’s policy, the Prime Minister assigned EVN as the investor for the project to supply power from the national grid to Con Dao.

Inauguration ceremony of the national grid power supply project for Con Dao Special Zone in the morning of December 19

This is a 110kV grid project spanning 103.7km with a mixed structural scale, a first for Vietnam. It transmits power from the national grid starting at the Vinh Chau 220/110kV Transformer Station (formerly in Soc Trang Province), crossing the sea to supply Con Dao Special Zone.

The total investment sits at VND4.9 trillion ($193.8 million). Construction reportedly began in December 2024, with the line energized at 7:09 p.m. on September 2, 2025, and the Con Dao 110kV transformer station successfully energized at 4:05 a.m. on September 4, 2025.

The successful energization of this project has helped ensure a safe, continuous, and stable power supply for Con Dao, meeting socio-economic development needs while ensuring national defense and security. It replaces local diesel generation, thereby cutting production costs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

This move contributes to Vietnam’s commitment to emission reduction and sustainable development, while affirming the capacity to deploy large-scale, modern energy works under complex and harsh offshore conditions.

On this occasion, EVN and representatives of the contractor consortium also presented a social welfare gift to the Con Dao Study Promotion Fund with a total value of VND500 million ($19,700).

Power reception point from the submarine cable for Con Dao Special Zone (Photo: SGGP)

Inauguration of Phuoc Thai 2 Solar Power Plant (Khanh Hoa Province)

Phuoc Thai 2 Solar Power Plant, with a capacity of 87.5MW (equivalent to 100MWp) and a total investment of VND1.54 trillion ($58.9 million), was constructed in Phuoc Huu Commune of Khanh Hoa Province. It connects to the national grid via the Phuoc Thai 220kV Transformer Station and the 220kV transmission line. The project is invested by EVN and implemented under the adjusted Power Development Plan VII.

This is classified as a Grade I, Group B energy industrial project, utilizing high-efficiency photovoltaic technology combined with a modern string inverter system. Now completed, the plant will contribute an annual output of 168.92 million kWh to the national grid, bolstering the development of clean energy sources.

Groundbreaking of Huong Phung 1 Wind Power Plant (Quang Tri Province) and Cong Hai 1 Wind Power Plant – Phase 2 (Khanh Hoa Province)

These two vital renewable energy projects are invested by Power Generation Corporation 2 (EVNGENCO2). The Prime Minister approved these projects within the Implementation Plan of Power Development Plan VIII to supplement power sources for the national system.

The Huong Phung 1 Wind Power Plant project is being deployed in Huong Phung Commune (Quang Tri Province) with a capacity of 30MW, comprising 6 wind turbines, and a total investment of VND1.13 trillion ($44.5 million). Average annual output is estimated at 88.55 million kWh. The project is expected to be completed and enter commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Cong Hai 1 Wind Power Plant project – Phase 2 is being deployed in Cong Hai Commune (Khanh Hoa Province) with a capacity of 25MW, comprising 5 wind turbines, and a total investment of VND939.8 billion ($37 million). With an average output of roughly 73.037 million kWh per year, it’s also slated for completion and commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Related News Expansion project of Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant inaugurated

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thanh Tam