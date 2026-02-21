High tides ease slowly along southeastern coast

Peak tides along the southeastern coast declined slowly from February 20 to February 21.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, peak tides along the southeastern coast gradually subsided from the evening of February 20 to the evening of February 21, with the highest water level at Vung Tau Station recorded at 3.95–4 meters.

Coastal areas in the eastern part of the South are recommended to remain alert to a high risk of flooding and overtopping of embankments in low-lying coastal and riverside areas, especially those outside protective dikes. The situation may affect traffic, agricultural production, aquaculture, water quality and daily life.

Illustrative photo

Hydrological experts warned that high tides could slow flood drainage in rivers across the Southeastern region. Low-lying coastal and riverside areas, particularly those outside dike systems, may experience flooding during early morning and early afternoon hours.

Additionally, high tides during this period may worsen saltwater intrusion inland.

To proactively respond and minimize damage caused by tidal flooding, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has urged affected provinces and cities to closely monitor forecasts and warnings, and promptly inform authorities and residents to take preventive measures.

Relevant agencies have been asked to inspect and review coastal residential areas, dikes, reservoirs and flood-prone zones to prepare evacuation plans when necessary; clear drainage channels; and promptly address infrastructure incidents.

Localities are also advised to implement drainage measures, safeguard agricultural production, reinforce aquaculture ponds, harvest mature crops, prevent urban flooding in low-lying areas, and notify inland waterway transport operators to ensure safety for people, vehicles, equipment and infrastructure.

According to Mr. Bui Manh Ha, Head of the Marine Forecasting Division under the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, high-tide periods usually occur between January and February, between October and December each year.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong