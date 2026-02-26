Showers, thunderclouds develop across multiple areas

Showers occurred simultaneously in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and multiple provinces and cities across the country on the morning of February 26.

Thunderclouds are forecast to continue developing and intensifying throughout the day.

In the Northern region, many areas experienced rain on the morning of February 26, with some places recording moderate to heavy rain. In Hanoi, overcast skies and high humidity made roads slippery, affecting rush-hour traffic.

In the Southern region, from early morning on February 26, scattered showers were recorded in parts of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai Province and the Mekong Delta, with some areas seeing heavy thunderstorms. Temperatures in rainy areas dropped noticeably compared to previous days.

Residents line up in the rain to buy gold on the God of Wealth Day on the morning of February 26 at a gold shop in Ha Dong, Hanoi. Photo: P.Q.G.

According to data from the Vrain automatic rainfall monitoring system as of 10 a.m. on February 26, several locations recorded moderate to heavy rainfall, including Hanoi 22.2mm (Trau Quy station); Ho Chi Minh City 34.6mm (Long Son station); Nghe An Province 32.4mm (Dong Van 1 station); Thanh Hoa Province 31.6mm (Luong Son station). Notably, An Giang Province recorded 81mm at An Thoi station.

Meteorological experts said that widespread rain in the North was caused by a low-pressure trough combined with low-level wind convergence.

In the Southern region and the Central Highlands, the unseasonal rain is linked to an easterly wind disturbance over the East Sea combined with high daytime temperatures, creating favorable conditions for convective cloud development.

Over the next one to two days, the Northern region is expected to remain cloudy with scattered rain and high humidity, with damp conditions likely to intensify in the Red River Delta, including Hanoi.

Meanwhile, the Southern region and the Central Highlands have a moderate chance of rain. Showers may locally reduce temperatures to around 30–32 degrees Celsius, while areas without rain could still see heat of 35–37 degrees Ceslius around midday and early afternoon.

Authorities receommended residents to be cautious of slippery roads and reduced visibility while traveling, and to watch for thunderstorms accompanied by whirlwinds, lightning and gusty winds in the Southern region and the Central Highlands during the seasonal transition.

Unseasonal rain in central Ho Chi Minh City Several central areas of Ho Chi Minh City experienced brief morning showers followed by a couple of thunderstorms on the afternoon of February 26. According to the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Center, the rain was caused by upper-level easterly wind disturbances combined with the equatorial trough shifting northward, creating moisture convergence over the Southern region. Multiple areas in Ho Chi Minh City experienced brief morning showers. (Photo: T.H.) Rainfall is forecast to continue across the Southern region and Ho Chi Minh City on February 26 and February 27. Weather conditions will feature variable cloud cover, intermittent sunshine, and scattered showers in the late afternoon and evening. Rainfall is expected to increase slightly compared to the previous day, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures and a narrowing of the intense heat area. Maximum temperatures are forecast at 32–34 degrees Celsius in the Southeastern region and 30–32 degrees Celsius in the Southwestern region, with some places exceeding 32 degrees Celsius. Over the next two to three days, the Southern region will see variable clouds, with scattered showers and thunderstorms at night; sunny days with rain in the late afternoon and evening; and a gradual decrease in rainfall.

By Thanh Hien, Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong