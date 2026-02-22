Patchy fog grips Northern region while Southern region braces for localized heat

The weather will split sharply along regional lines today with chilly, fog-laden mornings blanketing the North while the South endures pockets of rising heat, according to the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting.

This morning, Phu Tho Province had showers

In the Northern and North-Central regions, there are scattered showers, with fog and light mist appearing in the early morning, which reduces visibility and affects transportation. Specifically, the Northeastern mountainous and midland areas experience intermittent rain. During the night and early morning, it is cold, so residents should keep warm, especially the elderly and young children.

Weather forecasters noted that early morning fog and light mist are expected to disrupt traffic, particularly as travel demand surges on the final day of the Lunar New Year holiday, when many residents head back to major cities.

The Northeastern region is predominantly cloudy, with occasional rain in some areas. Early in the morning, there will be fog and light mist scattered throughout; however, the mountainous and midland areas will experience sporadic rainfall. Winds will be gentle. During the early morning and nighttime, the weather will be chilly. The minimum temperature will range from 18 Celsius degrees to 21 Celsius degrees, with some mountainous areas dropping below 16 Celsius degrees. The maximum temperature will reach between 22 Celsius degrees and 25 Celsius degrees.

Scattered rain, foggy and light mist in the early morning in Hanoi

In Hanoi, light rain and morning mist will accompany cold early hours and nighttime lows. The broader outlook for the coming days shows little change, with stable temperatures prevailing nationwide. Detailed forecasts indicate lows of 19 Celsius degrees–21 Celsius degrees and highs of 23 Celsius degrees–25 Celsius degrees in Hanoi; colder pockets below 17 Celsius degrees in the northwest highlands; and warmer conditions climbing above 35 Celsius degrees in parts of the southeast.

Areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue are forecast to see overcast skies with scattered rain and morning fog, while the Southern areas may turn sunny in the afternoon with isolated nighttime showers. Cold conditions will persist overnight and at daybreak.

The South Central Coast region is experiencing cloudy conditions, with sunny weather during the day, and scattered showers in the evening and at night. Northeasterly to easterly winds are blowing at speeds of 2-3. The minimum temperature ranges from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reaches between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius. The Central Highlands are also cloudy, with sunny weather during the day, and scattered showers in the evening and at night. Winds are light. The minimum temperature is between 16 and 19 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature ranges from 29 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City is expected to see sunny skies during the day, scattered showers in the evening, and temperatures ranging from 23 Celsius degrees–25 Celsius degrees overnight to 32 Celsius degrees–34 Celsius degrees at peak.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan