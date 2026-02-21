Unseasonal rain forecast for South before widespread heat

Sunny condition with localized mild heat is forecast to persist in the Southern region in the coming days.

By late February, scattered unseasonal showers may occur, followed by a widespread heatwave.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that on February 21 and February 22, the Southern region will remain dry and sunny, with temperatures ranging from 31 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. Parts of the Southeastern region may see localized heat above 35 degrees Celsius.

Forecasters noted that the current heat pattern is typical of the dry season. High temperatures and low daytime humidity are expected to persist through late February, with little chance of widespread rain.

Looking further ahead, during the seasonal transition from late February to March, atmospheric disturbances may trigger localized off-season showers and thunderstorms in the Southern region and the Central Highlands. These rains are expected to be brief and concentrated in the late afternoon or evening.

In March, heat intensity in the South is forecast to increase. Widespread heat is likely to affect the Southeastern region before expanding in April to the Central Highlands, the North-Central region from Thanh Hoa to Hue, and later across the Northern and Central regions by mid-to-late April 2026.

More specifically, from now until March 10, several spells of widespread rain may occur in the area from Ha Tinh to Hue and along the South-Central coast, while the Southeastern region could see intermittent localized heat interspersed with unseasonal showers.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong