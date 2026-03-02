Northern, Central regions swelter ahead of incoming cold front

Northern Vietnam is set to endure sweltering conditions on March 2 before a cold spell sweeps in overnight, bringing rain and a sharp drop in temperatures.

Meanwhile, the Southern region will see intense sunshine during the day, followed by isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Hanoi on the morning of March 2, ahead of a cold air mass expected to arrive overnight

According to meteorological experts, a cold air mass had advanced to the Northern border by the morning of March 2. From the night of March 2 onward, the system is expected to begin affecting Northern Vietnam and the North Central Coast, triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms while driving temperatures downward.

Before its arrival, from March 1 through the night, Hanoi and much of the North experienced a noticeable uptick in temperatures. The region continued to bask in sunny and oppressive heat on March 2. The Northwest saw early sunshine, with hot and largely rain-free conditions through midday and afternoon. In the Northeast, skies were mostly cloudy in the morning before clearing toward noon, allowing temperatures to rise rapidly.

Provinces, including Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, and Ninh Binh, were forecast to remain mostly overcast, with high humidity and damp conditions. Coastal areas, where humidity levels are elevated and sunshine is limited, were not expected to heat up as sharply as Hanoi.

From the night of March 2, as the cold air mass begins to exert its influence, Northern and North Central Coast regions may experience showers and thunderstorms accompanied by a swift temperature decline. The seasonal transition in March often carries the risk of extreme weather, including thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusts.

In Central Vietnam, the combined impact of pre-frontal circulation ahead of the cold air mass and strengthening southwesterly winds is likely to produce localized heatwaves in the Western mountainous areas from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri, with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius. Coastal areas in these provinces will be slightly cooler but remain uncomfortably hot.

Meteorologists added that the Central Highlands and Southern Vietnam will see early sunshine and intense heat around midday and early afternoon on March 2. By late afternoon and evening, both regions could witness localized and scattered thunderstorms over limited areas.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan