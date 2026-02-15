Cold spell to hit North from first day of Lunar New Year

A new cold wave is forecast to sweep across the Northern region, beginning early February 17 (the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday), bringing colder temperatures and light rain.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, February 15 and February 16 will remain relatively warm during the day, and the strengthened cold front will first affect the Northeastern mountainous areas before expanding to most of the North and parts of the North-Central region. Northeasterly winds are expected to intensify, accompanied by scattered showers from Lunar New Year’s Eve through February 19.

Hanoi warms up ahead of an incoming cold spell expected during the Tet holiday. (Photo: SGGP/Phuc Hau)

Temperatures in the North will drop to 16–19 degrees Ceslisus, with some mountainous areas falling below 15 degrees Ceslisus. Hanoi is forecast to see light rain and chilly conditions during this period.

At sea, strong northeasterly winds and rough waves are expected in the Gulf of Tonkin and the northern East Sea, potentially disrupting maritime activities. However, forecasters say the risk of severe natural disasters linked to this cold spell remains low.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong