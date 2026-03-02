North remains cold, South sees heat waves in March

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has forecast that in March, the Northern region will continue to experience a spell of severe cold in the early month.

Meanwhile, the South will face heat waves starting from early March and intensifying toward the end of the month, along with the possibility of unseasonal rains, thunderstorms and localized whirlwinds.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting released its nationwide weather outlook for March on March 1. Nationwide average temperatures this month are forecast to remain near the long-term average for the same period.

Regarding rainfall, total precipitation in the Northern region, provinces and cities from Thanh Hoa to Hue, and along the South Central Coast is forecast to be 10–30 mm higher than the multi-year average, with some areas exceeding 30 mm. Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and Southern region are expected to record rainfall totals roughly in line with the multi-year average.

The center also noted that storms and tropical depressions are unlikely to form in the East Sea during March.

Cold air masses will continue to affect the country this month, tending to shift eastward. Severe cold and damaging cold conditions are expected mainly in the first half of March in the northern mountainous areas. Light rain, drizzle and fog may persist in the Northeast and the North Central regions, potentially reducing visibility and affecting transportation and daily activities.

Widespread rainfall may occur in the Northern region, localities from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai, and in the eastern parts of Gia Lai and Dak Lak provinces. The Central Highlands and Southern region may continue to experience several spells of unseasonal rain.

In March, Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region experience intensifying heat waves. (Photo: Nguyen Chan)

At the same time, heat waves are expected to intensify in the Southeast and may expand to the Mekong Delta toward the end of the month.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong