Widespread rain hits Northern, North Central regions

The Northern and North Central regions experienced widespread showers on the morning of February 25.

Meteorologists said that the pattern was due to impacts from moist easterly winds and upper-level moisture convergence.

Hanoi sees showers overnight from February 24 into early February 25. (Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, rain was recorded in parts of Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Hanoi and nearby areas, with temperatures generally below 24 degrees Celsius and high humidity causing damp conditions.

From Quang Tri southward, the weather remains mostly stable. The Central Highlands and Southern region are sunny, though the Southern localities may see unseasonal showers from February 26 to February 27.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong