Temperatures in Ho Chi Minh City range from 31-35 degrees Celsius

According to meteorological and hydrological experts, weather across Vietnam is expected to become more favorable in the coming days. In the North, temperatures will gradually rise as rainfall decreases, while in the South, daytime highs will ease by 1–2 Celsius degrees but remain humid and hot. Ho Chi Minh City remains hot and humid at 31–35 Celsius degrees, accompanied by the possibility of evening thunderstorms.

Meteorological experts report that the cold air mass over the Northern region is weakening, with no new cold fronts arriving. From February 20 to 21, rainfall will ease, though humid clouds are expected to persist in mountainous areas. Afternoons will bring intervals of sunshine, with temperatures ranging between 23–26 Celsius degrees. By February 22 to 23, humidity is forecast to rise again, and rain is likely to return, concentrated in the mountainous and midland zones.

Beginning February 20, the stretch from Thanh Hoa to Nghe An will be largely free of rain, with sunshine hours increasing in subsequent days. However, showers are expected to return between February 24 and 26, affecting areas from Thanh Hoa to Quang Ngai. In the Southern region, the peak of heat has passed, but conditions remain muggy, particularly in the Southeast.

Global climate monitoring systems in Europe and the United States predict that Ho Chi Minh City’s temperatures will dip by another 1–2 Celsius degrees compared to recent days. The city’s highs will remain between 31–35 Celsius degrees, with daytime sunshine continuing but at reduced intensity. Localized thunderstorms may develop in the late afternoon and evening.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan