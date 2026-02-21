Widespread heat forecast for last two days of Tet holiday

Hot weather is forecast for many regions during the last two days of the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday. In the Southeastern region, some areas are expected to experience heat above 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, in the North, early mornings will see scattered fog and light mist, with isolated light rain in some places. However, it will remain cold at night and in the early morning, so residents, especially the elderly and children, are advised to keep warm.

The lowest temperatures will range from 17 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius, dropping below 16 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

In the capital city of Hanoi, temperatures from February 21 to February 22 are expected to range from 19 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 24–26 degrees Celsius at the highest.

In the Central Highlands, the weather will be dry and sunny during the day, without rain. Lowest temperatures will range from 16 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius, with some areas below 16 degrees Celsius. Highest temperatures will range from 28 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius, with some places exceeding 31 degrees Celsius.

In the South, dry and sunny conditions are expected, with heat in parts of the eastern region. Lowest temperatures will range from 22 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius. Highest temperatures will range from 31 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, with some eastern areas exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

Some areas are expected to experience heat above 35 degrees Celsius. (Photo: SGGP/ Huyen Huong)

Ho Chi Minh City will see partly cloudy skies, sunny days and dry nights. Northeasterly to easterly winds at categories 2–3 are forecast. Temperatures will range from 23 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius at night to 31–34 degrees Celsius during the day, with some areas exceeding 34 degrees Celsius.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong