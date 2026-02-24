North remains cool with rain, South turns evening thunderstorms

The Northern region is forecast to experience scattered showers, with some areas expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. The conditions will remain chilly in the early morning and at night.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the North will remain cold in the early morning and at night, with scattered showers and some areas experiencing heavy rain. The Central Highlands and the South will see sunny conditions during the day, followed by localized showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

Specifically, the Northwest region will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and showers, and isolated thunderstorms. At night, some areas may experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms. It will be cold in the early morning and at night. The lowest temperatures will range from 19 to 22 degrees Celsius, with some places below 18 degrees Celsius; the highest temperatures will range from 24 to 27 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 27 degrees Celsius.

The Northeast will also see scattered rain and showers, with some places experiencing moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms at night. The lowest temperatures will range from 20 to 23 degrees Celsius, dropping below 18 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas; the highest temperatures will range from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius.

From Thanh Hoa to Hue, the Northern areas will be cold in the early morning and at night, with scattered showers. Some places may experience moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight. The Southern areas will be cloudy with isolated showers. Low temperatures will range from 20–23 degrees Celsius, while highs will reach 25–28 degrees Celsius in the North and 27–30 degrees Celsius in the South.

The South Central Coast will see cloudy skies with isolated showers and northeast to easterly winds at force 2–3. Temperatures will range from 21–24 degrees Celsius at night to 27–30 degrees Celsius during the day, with some locations exceeding 30 degrees Celsius.

The Central Highlands will be sunny during the day and dry at night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon and evening. Lows will range from 17–20 degrees Celsius, and highs from 29–32 degrees Celsius, with some areas above 32 degrees Celsius.

The Southern region will enjoy sunny days and dry nights, with scattered late-afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be light. Temperatures will range from 23–26 degrees Celsius at night to 31–34 degrees Celsius during the day, with some places surpassing 34 degrees Celsius.

In the capital city of Hanoi, skies will be mostly cloudy with light rain during the day and showers at night. Early mornings and nights will remain chilly. Temperatures will range between 21–23 degrees Celsius and 24–26 degrees Celsius.

In Ho Chi Minh City, conditions will be sunny during the day and dry at night, with light winds. Temperatures will range from 24–26 degrees Celsius to 32–34 degrees Celsius.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong