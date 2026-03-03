Cold air lowers Northern region temperatures by 5–10 degrees Celsius

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that a cold air mass has affected most of the Northern region.

The Northeastern and North-Central regions are experiencing rainfall and scattered showers, with temperatures declining by 5–10 degrees Celsius from pre-cold front levels.

Meteorologists forecast that the cold air would continue spreading to other parts of the North-Central region, some areas of the Northwest and the Central region late March 3. Northeasterly winds inland are at categories 2–3, strengthening to categories 3–4 along coastal areas. Mountainous areas in the Northeast are experiencing cold weather.

Other parts of the Northern region as well as Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces, will see cold conditions at night and in the early morning.

On March 4 and March 5, the cold air will continue to affect these regions. The lowest temperatures during this period in the Northern region and Thanh Hoa are expected to range from 15–18 degrees Celsius, with some mountainous areas dropping below 14 degrees Celsius.

In Hanoi, dry but chilly weather is forecast for the night of March 3 and early March 4, with temperatures at 16–18 degrees Celsius. Between the night of March 4 and March 5, the Northern localities, including Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces, will experience minimum temperatures of 15–18 degrees Celsius, dipping below 14 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas, and average readings of 20–22 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists also warned of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Nghe An to Gia Lai provinces, with some areas likely to experience moderate to heavy rain.

Cold air moves in, bringing overcast skies and ending the sunshine across the Northern region. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Phuc)

This cold spell is not expected to cause severe or damaging cold due to its weak intensity. However, residents in the Northern mountainous areas are recommended to keep warm as temperatures drop significantly at night and in the early morning. Fishermen operating in the Gulf of Tonkin and the northern East Sea should closely monitor strong wind forecasts at sea.

In the Southern region, meteorological agencies and several international forecast models predict continued sunny and hot conditions in early March.

However, under the influence of the equatorial trough and upper-level easterly wind disturbances, scattered unseasonal showers may occur in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces from the evening of March 4 onward, mainly in the late afternoon and evening.

Residents are advised to prevent thunderstorms, whirlwinds and strong gusts during these unseasonal rains.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong