Unseasonal rains sweep Southern region, raising crop concerns

The Southern region, the southern part of the Central Highlands, Khanh Hoa Province and eastern Lam Dong Province have experienced rain and thunderstorms on February 26.

According to updates as of the afternoon of February 26 from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, some areas recorded heavy rainfall. The capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta also saw widespread showers before returning to dry weather later in the day.

The Southern region sees unseasonal rains.

The unseasonal rains are linked to an easterly wind disturbance over the East Sea and are expected to ease from around February 28.

In Dong Nai Province, orchard owners are concerned that the rain could affect crops.

Durian trees in Long Khanh are in the flowering stage, and prolonged rain may cause flower drop or poor fruit set.

Similarly, coffee farmers also worry that the unexpected rains may disrupt flowering and affect productivity.

By Phuc Van, Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong

