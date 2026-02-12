Weak cold front may reach Northern region at 1st day of Lunar New Year

The Northern region is expected to see persistent drizzle and light rain in the days leading up to the Lunar New Year.

The Northern region is expected to see persistent drizzle and light rain in the days leading up to the Lunar New Year. Temperatures are forecast to gradually increase before a weak cold spell potentially arrives around February 17 (the first day of the first lunar month).

The Northern region is experiencing a gradual rise in temperatures in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year, accompanied by widespread fog and light rain.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that from February 12 until before Lunar New Year’s Eve (February 16), Hanoi and other Northern provinces will experience mostly cloudy skies, with light rain and drizzle occurring mainly at night and in the early morning. The conditions are caused by a weakening cold air mass shifting eastward, combined with moist southeasterly winds.

On February 12 (the 25th day of the final lunar month of the 12th lunar month), temperatures across the North are forecast to range between 14–18 degrees Celsius at night and 20–23 degrees Celsius during the day.

Rain is expected to lessen around midday, with occasional sunshine. However, high humidity will continue, increasing the likelihood of damp conditions, particularly in Hanoi and the Red River Delta.

From February 13 to February 16 (the 26th to 29th day of the 12th lunar month), temperatures are predicted to rise further. Daytime highs will generally range from 23–27 degrees Celsius, with Hanoi possibly reaching 25–27 degrees Celsius. Sunny intervals during the afternoon are expected, though elevated humidity levels may intensify the feeling of mugginess, especially in urban areas.

Around the night of February 16 or on February 17 ( Lunar New Year’s Eve or the first day of Tet), a weak cold front may move in, causing daytime temperatures in Hanoi to drop to 19–22 degrees Celsius. The weather may turn slightly chilly, with light rain and drizzle returning during the night and early morning.

Meteorologists describe this pattern as typical Tet weather in the Northern region with cool, slightly damp and mild, creating a familiar and pleasant holiday atmosphere.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong