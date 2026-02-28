Northern region to turn cold again from March 3

A new cold air mass would reach the Northern mountainous provinces on the night of March 2.

Meteorological experts reported that a new cold air mass would reach the Northern mountainous provinces on the night of March 2, before spreading to the Red River Delta and the North-Central region on March 3.

Ahead of the cold front, the North-Central region will see widespread hot weather, with temperatures of 34–35 degrees Celsius and some places exceeding 36 degrees Celsius. The Red River Delta and areas west of the Hoang Lien Son range may record highs of 33–34 degrees Celsius on March 1 and 2. In Hanoi, temperatures could peak at around 34 degrees Celsius.

Beginning March 3, stronger cold air will move in, causing temperatures in Hanoi and across the Northern region to fall.

By March 4, temperatures in the North are expected to drop sharply. Hanoi may see lows of about 14 degrees Celsius while mountainous areas could dip to around 9 degrees Celsius. Experts say frost is unlikely, as this cold spell comes toward the end of winter.

The cold air will also impact the mid-Central region from March 3, bringing brief rainfall before transitioning to alternating sunny and rainy conditions.

Following this cold spell, weather disturbances are expected to shift toward the Central Highlands and Southern region, raising the chances of unseasonal rainfall from March 6 to March 11.

By Van Phuc-Translated by Huyen Huong