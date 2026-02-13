Favorable weather expected across Vietnam for Tet holiday travel

Meteorologists say conditions across all three regions during the 2026 Lunar New Year will be generally favorable, with light drizzle in the north, steady sunshine in the Central region, and warm southern temperatures without extreme heat.

According to the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting, in the days leading up to the 2026 Lunar New Year (Year of the Horse), the weather in all three regions will be generally favorable for shopping, traveling, visiting relatives, and attending festivals.

In the Northern region, from February 13 to 16 ( or the 26th to the 29th of the 12th lunar month of the Year of the Snake), temperatures will gradually rise. There will be light rain in the morning and at night.

The afternoon will be sunny and warm, with maximum temperatures generally ranging from 23-27 Celsius degrees. High humidity will increase the dampness in urban areas. In two days, February 16 or 17 ( or the 29th of the 12th lunar month of the Year of the Snake and the first day of the Lunar New Year), a weak cold front may move in, causing Hanoi's temperature to drop to 19-22 Celsius degrees during the day, with mild cold weather and the possibility of light rain returning.

From around February 21 and 22 ( or the 5th to 6th day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Horse), the Northern region may experience light rain and colder weather, with some mountainous areas in the North experiencing severe cold due to another cold front.

In the Central region, conditions remain stable. From Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, residents can expect mostly dry days with plenty of sunshine and temperatures ranging between 24 and 27 Celsius degrees. Furthermore, from Quang Ngai to the eastern reaches of Lam Dong Province, rainfall is easing, with daytime highs of 26–29 Celsius degrees. The Central Highlands region will see cool nights paired with intervals of sunshine during the day.

In the Southern region, due to the influence of an upper-level easterly wind disturbance, unseasonal rain may still occur on February 13, then gradually decrease, with more sunshine. From February 15 to 19 (from the 28th day of the 12th lunar month of the Year of the Snake to the 3rd day of the Lunar New Year of the Year of the Horse), Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region will generally have little rain and sunny days. The lowest temperature will be 21-25 Celsius degrees, with the highest reaching over 33 Celsius degrees in some areas, and locally 34-35 Celsius degrees, but there will be no widespread heatwave.

After February 19, the Southern region and the southern Central Highlands may experience another period of unseasonal rain due to the influence of cold air spreading from the Central region.

According to Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting, a notable feature is that this year's Tet holiday in the Southern region will not have the intense heatwave seen in previous years. Meteorological and hydrological experts assess that the weather pattern during the 2026 Tet holiday will have the familiar characteristics of traditional Tet in all three regions.

In the Northern region, there will be drizzle, light fog, and cool temperatures that gradually warm up before New Year's Eve, creating a spring atmosphere in the North. The Central region will have relatively stable weather with little rain, favorable for spring excursions and early year festivals. In the Southern region, rainfall decreases and sunny days are ideal for the beautiful blooming of apricot blossoms and orchids, but they require proper watering and localized shade during periods of intense sunlight to prevent wilting and bud drop.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan