15 more sets of martyrs’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

Search teams have recovered 15 additional sets of martyrs' remains at the second excavation site in Area B of Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing the total number of recovered remains to 197 since the search began in late June.

On August 4, search and recovery teams continued operations at the second excavation site in Area B of Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, to locate and recover the remains of fallen soldiers.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command's Martyrs' Remains Recovery Team, more than 200 cubic meters of soil were removed during the day's operation as crews expanded the excavation area along a burial trench to reach locations believed to contain additional remains.

The search site for martyrs' remains in Area B of Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City

The excavation site is situated on an artificial hill created during previous park redevelopment works. The large volume of fill soil has made excavation, surveying and site processing particularly challenging. To accelerate the recovery effort, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command has continued deploying heavy machinery to transport excavated soil while maintaining continuous operations.

During the August 4 operation, search teams recovered 15 sets of martyrs' remains along with nine associated personal artifacts. Of the remains, 11 were found in individual burial sites, while four were recovered from two collective graves.

Recovery personnel conduct a careful search for the remains of fallen soldiers.

Since the recovery mission began on June 23, authorities have recovered a total of 197 sets of martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park. The total includes 171 individual burials and 26 sets of remains recovered from six collective grave sites.

Search efforts in Area B of Le Thi Rieng Park remain ongoing as teams continue to recover martyrs' remains under strict and carefully managed procedures.

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong