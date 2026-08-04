Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City's Metro Line 1 extends weekend service hours until 11 p.m.

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) will extend its operating hours on weekends from August 6 to August 16.

Le Minh Triet, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Ltd. (HURC1), announced on August 4 that Metro Line 1 will adjust its train schedule during the period from August 6 to August 16 to better serve passengers and increase transport capacity.

Under the revised timetable, trains will operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, services will be extended until 11 p.m., offering greater convenience for passengers traveling in the evening.

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Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Regarding operating frequency, during peak hours from Monday to Friday, trains run at 6-minute intervals. On Saturdays and Sundays, the interval is maintained at 7 to 8 minutes to accommodate the higher passenger volume typical of weekends. During off-peak hours, trains operate at intervals of 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the specific time of day.

According to HURC1, the schedule adjustment is aimed at improving the efficiency of Metro Line 1 operations, reducing passenger waiting times and enhancing travel convenience. The extended weekend service will also allow residents and visitors to plan their trips more flexibly and encourage the use of public transportation.

The move is expected to help reduce traffic congestion on major routes connecting downtown Ho Chi Minh City with eastern gateway areas.

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By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1 Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro urban railway public transportation train schedule HURC1 transportation

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