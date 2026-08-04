Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City opens registration for public transport cards

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Ho Chi Minh City starts accepting applications for public transport cards on August 4, enabling eligible passengers to access free and discounted fares on buses and Metro Line 1.

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Saigon Bus Station in downtown Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Quoc Hung)

Residents applying for the card must provide personal information, a passport-style photo with a light-colored background, and documents proving they belong to an eligible beneficiary group.

On the afternoon of August 3, the Ho Chi Minh City Public Transport Management Center announced that it would officially begin accepting applications on the following day for public transport cards for passenger groups eligible for free or discounted fares on public transportation.

According to the Public Transport Management Center, the cards are intended to make it more convenient for residents to use public transportation while enabling faster, more consistent, and more transparent verification of passengers eligible for fare exemptions and discounts.

The public transport cards will be available to the following groups including people who have served the cause of the nation's revolution, people with disabilities, seniors aged 60 and older, and children under the age of 6, who must be registered by a parent or legal guardian.

After receiving the card, eligible passengers will be able to use it on 134 free bus routes currently operating across Ho Chi Minh City, as well as on Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien).

Applicants must provide personal information, a passport-style photo with a light-colored background, and documents verifying their eligibility for the policy. Applications may be submitted through one of three methods such as via the MultiGo app, online through the Public Transport Management Center's system, or in person at the Saigon Bus Station on Pham Ngu Lao Street, Ben Thanh Ward, during business hours.

The center said applications will be reviewed within one business day. Once approved, the card will be issued directly to the applicant.

The introduction of the public transport card is expected to support the digital transformation of urban transportation, improve service quality, encourage greater use of public transit, and enhance the implementation of social welfare policies.

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By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan

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personal information a passport-style photo public transportation children under the age of 6 seniors aged 60 and older

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