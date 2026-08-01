Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City targets clean water for all urban households by 2030

SGGPO

By 2030, Ho Chi Minh City aims to ensure a stable water supply in quality, quantity to support socio-economic development, while providing clean water meeting national standards to 100 percent of urban households and 99 percent of rural households.

Ho Chi Minh City has unveiled a plan to implement Action Program No. 20-CTrHD/TU of the municipal Party Standing Committee, which carries out the Politburo's Conclusion No. 36-KL/TW on ensuring water security and the safety of dams and reservoirs through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The plan, signed by Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh, aims to guarantee sufficient water quantity and quality for residents under all circumstances while meeting production and business demand across all sectors, particularly key industries. It also seeks to ensure fair and equitable access to clean water for all residents.

The city will focus on the efficient use of water resources, proactive water storage and regulation, improved dam and reservoir safety, enhanced disaster resilience, climate change adaptation and the protection of water resources.

By 2030, Ho Chi Minh City aims to maintain a stable water supply in both quality and quantity to support socio-economic development. It targets providing clean water that meets national standards to 100 percent of urban households and 99 percent of rural households.

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Ho Chi Minh City aims to maintain stable water quality and supply. Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung

To achieve these goals, the city will upgrade its water regulation, storage and distribution systems, improve water supply and drainage capacity, repair and modernize aging dams and reservoirs, and invest in infrastructure linking water sources to ensure safe water supplies for residents, industrial parks, export processing zones and high-tech parks. A citywide water security monitoring system will also be put into operation.

Looking ahead to 2045, the city aims to secure reliable water supplies under all circumstances and provide standard-compliant clean water to 100 percent of rural households. It also plans to strengthen the capacity to forecast and warn of water pollution, degradation, depletion and natural disasters, while completing an integrated, cross-sectoral and regional framework for sustainable water resource management.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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clean water water security urban households rural households water supply reservoir safety Ho Chi Minh City

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