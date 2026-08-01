Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City steps up protection of floodways

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City is strengthening measures to protect floodways across river basins to maintain flood drainage capacity and reduce disaster risks.

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Ho Chi Minh City is enhancing the protection of flood drainage corridors across local river basins to ensure effective flood management and discharge capacity. (Photo: SGGP)

Under a directive conveyed by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Minh Thanh on behalf of the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, relevant departments and agencies have been instructed to integrate floodway protection measures into the formulation and revision of socio-economic development plans, as well as urban, construction, transport and irrigation planning.

The directive also requires planning activities to avoid increasing disaster risks, particularly in areas affecting the safety of dyke systems and densely populated residential zones.

People's Committees of wards, communes and special administrative zones have been tasked with intensifying inspections, promptly detecting and handling violations involving encroachment on river channels, riverbanks, estuaries, floodways and the illegal exploitation of riverbed resources.

In addition, local authorities are required to step up public awareness campaigns and legal education to improve understanding among organizations and individuals of the importance of preserving floodways, river channels and riverbanks, as well as their responsibility for protecting these critical flood retention areas.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City floodways protection flood drainage corridors local river basins

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