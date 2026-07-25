Second mass burial trench discovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

A second mass burial trench believed to contain the remains of war martyrs has been uncovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward.

On July 24, search and recovery teams under the Ho Chi Minh City High Command discovered a second mass burial trench at an elevated area within Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward. The newly found trench is located about 50 meters from the first mass burial trench uncovered earlier.

The site is one of three locations identified as having potential war martyrs' graves after cross-referencing historical documents, witness testimonies and geophysical survey results.

Search and recovery teams from the Ho Chi Minh City High Command continue expanding the excavation area at Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang)

The excavation area measures approximately ten meters in length and extends more than 1.5 meters deep. Excavators were initially used to remove the topsoil to a depth of about one meter. Once signs indicating the possible presence of human remains were detected, the operation shifted entirely to manual excavation to preserve the site and prevent damage to the remains and associated artifacts buried underground.

On July 24, the search team recovered the remains of one individual martyr and three sets of collective remains, along with numerous accompanying artifacts.

To date, a total of 101 individual sets of war martyrs' remains and five sets of collective remains have been recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park.

By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong