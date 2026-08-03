Ho Chi Minh City orders comprehensive review of traffic congestion hot spots

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to conduct a comprehensive review of chronic traffic congestion hot spots, identify the causes, and compile a list of bottlenecks to be prioritized for resolution in phases.

National Highway 13, specifically the section near the former Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station in Binh Thanh Ward, is frequently congested. Photo: Quoc Hung

The directive was included in a conclusion issued on the afternoon of August 3 by the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, summarizing Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh's comments on a draft plan to implement traffic congestion reduction measures across the city during the 2026–2030 period.

According to the conclusion, although urban management and transport infrastructure development have made positive progress, congestion at major gateways and key intersections remains severe, affecting travel and socio-economic development.

The city People's Committee assigned the Department of Construction to lead, in coordination with relevant agencies, to finalize the draft plan and to review persistent congestion hotspots, including Dan Chu Roundabout, Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Vung Tau Ward, intersections along Vo Van Kiet Boulevard, Pham Van Dong Street, and other major traffic bottlenecks. The department is tasked with identifying the causes of congestion and preparing a prioritized list of locations to be addressed in each implementation phase.

The Department of Construction was also instructed to study and propose fundamental and practical solutions linked to specific implementation schedules and funding sources for each project. Priority should be given to public investment capital and other lawful funding sources, while minimizing the use of recurrent expenditure.

The proposed measures must clearly specify the lead and coordinating agencies, implementation deadlines, and responsibilities to avoid overly general proposals that allow congestion problems to persist.

After completing the draft plan, the Department of Construction will submit it to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for consideration before it is reported to the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee for comments ahead of its issuance and implementation.

The entire process must be completed by August 2026.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan