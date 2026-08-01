Authorities step up oversight of water recreation vehicles

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has proposed local authorities to review the management and registration of water recreation vehicles during the rainy and storm season.

According to Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, local governments are required to review and compile information on water recreation vehicle registration certificates issued by former district-level authorities and now under commune-level management. At the same time, they are asked to report on the issuance of vehicle registration certificates from July 1, 2025, to the present.

In addition, local authorities are required to report on the management of water recreation vehicles that are exempt from registration and inspection within their areas of responsibility.

The municipal Department of Construction asked all localities to submit their reports by August 15, 2026, to support state management and ensure the safety of inland waterway traffic.

Bach Dang Wharf in Saigon Ward (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Alongside the review, the department began issuing official registration codes and serial numbers on August 1 to all 168 communes, wards and Con Dao Special Zone. The measure is intended to streamline the vehicle registration process for organizations and individuals.

Local authorities are required to promptly notify the Department of Construction of any difficulties encountered during implementation so they can be addressed in a timely manner.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong