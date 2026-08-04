Dozens of high-impact innovations shortlisted for 26th Ton Duc Thang Award

The selection council for the 26th Ton Duc Thang Award on August 4 conducted the preliminary review and evaluation of nominations for this year's award.

The council comprises representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the municipal Department of Home Affairs, the Party Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization, and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology.

Outstanding workers and engineers receive the 25th Ton Duc Thang Award. Photo: SGGP

This year, organizers received 36 nominations spanning six fields and eight occupational groups. These include mechanical engineering and manufacturing, industrial electrical engineering, electronics and refrigeration, information technology, chemistry, environmental protection, education, healthcare and other sectors.

Council members assessed each nomination based on the award's selection criteria, emphasizing fairness and scientific evaluation. They noted that this year's entries were of high quality and represented a wide range of industries.

Many of the nominated initiatives have generated economic benefits worth tens of billions of Vietnam dong by improving productivity and operational efficiency, while others have helped train hundreds of workers to enhance their technical skills and professional expertise.

Several entries in manufacturing, science, engineering and technology were recognized for their outstanding practical value. The award has included the education and healthcare sectors since 2025, broadening its scope and impact.

From the 36 nominations, the council will select individuals with outstanding achievements in workplace innovation, whose initiatives have delivered tangible benefits to businesses, demonstrated strong potential for practical application and wider adoption, and contributed to mentoring and training younger workers.

The nominees have also made significant contributions to the "Skilled Labor, High Productivity, Better Income" emulation campaign for 2026-2031 launched by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.

Jointly organized by SGGP Newspaper and the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, the Ton Duc Thang Award has honored more than 260 outstanding workers and engineers for technical innovation over the past 25 years. The 2026 Ton Duc Thang Award ceremony is scheduled for August 20, marking the 138th birth anniversary of President Ton Duc Thang.

>>>Below are some photos from the selection meeting of the 26th Ton Duc Thang Award on the morning of August 4.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Bui Thanh Nhan speaks at the selection council meeting for the 26th Ton Duc Thang Award.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation Bui Thanh Nhan (R) and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Duong Van Quang discuss this year's nominations.

The selection council reviews nominations for the 26th Ton Duc Thang Award.

Council members discuss applications during the selection meeting.

The 26th Ton Duc Thang Award selection council evaluates nominations.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong