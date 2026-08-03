Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor grants scholarships to needy children

SGGP

On August 2, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor launched the "Accompanying Children Back to School" program to support the children of trade union members and workers facing difficult circumstances ahead of the 2026–2027 academic year.

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A representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Charity Association presents scholarships to high-achieving students from disadvantaged backgrounds. (Photo: SGGP)

At the event, the federation presented 200 gifts to the beneficiaries. The children also enjoyed a magic performance by illusionist Nhat Khai, the gold medalist at the 2023 National Magic Competition.

The same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Charity Association organized the "Bridge of Dreams" and "Helping Overcome Hardship" programs, awarding scholarships to disadvantaged students with good academic records for the 2026–2027 school year.

A total of 161 scholarships were presented to pupils and university students, with each scholarship valued at between VND1 million (US$38) and VND2 million (US$76), depending on the education level. The recipients included children from disadvantaged families, children with disabilities, children whose parents have disabilities, and those who had lost one or both parents. More than VND230 million (US$8,750) was mobilized for the program through donations from benefactors and supporting organizations.

Maintained by the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Charity Association for the past 15 years, the "Bridge of Dreams" and "Helping Overcome Hardship" programs have enabled thousands of disadvantaged and orphaned children to continue their education. On the occasion, the association also honored students who achieved good and excellent academic results at the children's shelters under its care.

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Disadvantaged children receive scholarships under the "Bridge of Dreams" program. (Photo: SGGP)
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Representatives present flowers to benefactors in recognition of their support for scholarships for disadvantaged children. (Photo: SGGP)
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A benefactor presents awards to outstanding students at children's shelters. (Photo: SGGP)
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Students at children's shelters are honored for outstanding achievements in academic competitions. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor scholarships needy children "Accompanying Children Back to School" program

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