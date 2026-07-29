144 martyrs' remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park

Search and recovery forces in HCMC have gathered 19 additional sets of fallen soldiers' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, bringing the total number recovered at the site to 144, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command announced on July 28.

Search and recovery operations for martyrs' remains at the second search site (Photo: SGGP)

Search and recovery forces in Ho Chi Minh City have gathered 19 additional sets of fallen soldiers' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, bringing the total number recovered at the site to 144, the Ho Chi Minh City High Command announced on July 28.

At the second search site, the High Command's Martyrs' Remains Recovery Team continued expanding the excavation area and carrying out exploratory digging based on information provided by witnesses and evidence gathered during field surveys. Despite intermittent rain and intense heat that complicated the operation, the team deployed three excavators and removed more than 80 cubic meters of soil to widen the search area.

On July 28 alone, the team recovered 19 sets of martyrs' remains, including 10 individual graves and nine remains from a mass grave, along with several personal artifacts.

As of the end of July 28, a total of 144 sets of martyrs' remains had been discovered and recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park. The Ho Chi Minh City High Command said it would continue directing forces to expand the search area while maintaining close coordination with relevant professional agencies, witnesses, and other concerned units to carry out the mission.

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By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh