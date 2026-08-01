Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City rolls out smart city strategy to drive digital governance

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City aims to build a smart city with modern governance and efficient administration under its 2026-2030 Smart City Development Plan, with a vision to 2045.

The city plans to ensure all new urban planning schemes are consistent with national and local master plans, with a long-term vision, strong feasibility and minimal major adjustments. All new or revised plans will integrate smart city solutions and be developed, appraised and managed through a geographic information system (GIS).

For the construction sector, the city aims for all new buildings and infrastructure projects to adopt Building Information Modeling (BIM), improving efficiency in design, construction and operational management. Ho Chi Minh City also plans to have one or two new urban or technology zones officially recognized as achieving smart city maturity standards.

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Perspective of the Bach Dang Wharf–Khanh Hoi Cultural Park and the public riverside green space along the Saigon River. (Photo: the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction)

In transport, logistics and public security, the city will accelerate the adoption of digital technologies for management and operations. Under the plan, all traffic signals on major roads and key intersections will be connected through real-time data systems to enable early detection of congestion and accidents, while supporting traffic alerts and more flexible traffic management.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

smart city digital governance GIS Building Information Modeling BIM urban planning digital transformation intelligent transport systems real-time traffic management Ho Chi Minh City

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